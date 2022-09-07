Riyadh: Saudi Exchange today welcomed the listing of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company, a healthcare services provider, on Nomu – Parallel Market. The listing ceremony was attended by Mr. Nayef AlAthel, Chief of Listing at the Saudi Exchange, and Mr. Nathir Aljishi, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company.

“The listing of Naba Alsaha marks the 24th listing on the Nomu- Parallel Market this year, showcasing the strength of our IPO pipeline. We are pleased to witness the continued and increasing interest from local SMEs to reap the benefits of listing on the Saudi Exchange and accelerate their business growth. The listing of Naba Alsaha further diversifies the available opportunities for local and international investors in the Saudi capital market, and we look forward to their success,” said Nayef AlAthel, Chief of Listing at the Saudi Exchange.

“We look forward to embarking on a new and exciting chapter, as we list on the Saudi Exchange’s parallel market. The listing will fuel Naba Alsaha’s growth, allowing us to meet our business objectives expanding the company’s footprint across the country while providing an increasingly diverse range of high-quality services,” said Nathir Aljishi, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Naba Alsaha.

Nomu– Parallel Market is an alternative platform for companies seeking to expand and go public. It aims to provide an opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to diversify their sources of funding and develop their businesses and activities by offering lighter listing requirements in terms of market capitalization, number of shares offered and minimum number of shareholders; and is open only for qualified investors.

Naba Alsaha offered 1.4 million shares, representing 20% of its share capital, at an offering price of SAR 57 per share. The company was founded in 1984 to manage and operate private and governmental hospitals, health facilities, and hospital related services across Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

