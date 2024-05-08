Dubai, UAE - Leading online travel company, Traveazy Group, announces the strategic relaunch of its subsidiary, Holidayme, as a business-to-business (B2B) brand, debuting at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 from May 6th to 9th in Dubai. Initially launched as a B2C booking platform, this pivot marks a significant transformation in Holidayme’s business model, positioning the company as a premier provider of comprehensive travel solutions for travel providers globally.

Through this transformation, Holidayme is set to redefine industry standards by empowering travel agents and service providers to significantly expand their product offerings and capture more market share. The platform will enable partners to access and expansive network of global hotels, sightseeing destinations, and attractions worldwide. With features like white label solutions, robust API integration, and streamlined booking processes, Holidayme aims to enhance operational efficiency and profitability for its partners.

Holidayme’s B2B offering is centered around three innovative products designed to elevate the capabilities of travel businesses. The first product, Global Access, offers partners unprecedented access to a broad inventory of travel products at wholesale rates. This comprehensive platform serves as a one-stop solution for all travel reservation needs, encompassing over 1 million hotels, 100,000 sightseeing spots, and global attraction tickets, alongside airport transfers in over 150 countries. With direct contracts with major hotel chains like Hilton, IHG, Rotana, and Accor, and a user-friendly interface that simplifies the search-to-booking process, Holidayme ensures that travel agents can provide the best possible service to their clients.

The second key offering, Dynamic Package Building, allows businesses to craft tailor-made travel experiences. Agencies can now design multi-product, multi-day itineraries with real-time pricing, leveraging Holidayme's extensive network of global accommodations and flight options, including special pricing fares and access to low-cost carriers and global distribution systems. This feature not only offers flexibility in package creation but also enables travel businesses to cater to the unique preferences of their clients, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

Lastly, Customer Storefronts is a groundbreaking product that empowers partners to establish their online presence with bespoke travel websites branded under their own names. This white-label solution provides partners with the tools to launch their platforms in multiple languages, manage and control diverse suppliers, and offer a wide range of travel products. The integrated booking engine, combined with localized payment gateway options, facilitates seamless digital transactions, ensuring a superior user experience for both the business and the end consumer. This platform also supports the integration of third-party tools like CRM, accounting, and analytics solutions, which are essential for the modern digital enterprise.

Together, these products form a robust framework that not only streamlines the booking process but also enriches the service offerings of travel providers, propelling them towards greater growth and success in the competitive travel industry.

Geet Bhalla, Founder & CEO of Traveazy Group, states, "The transformation of Holidayme into a B2B platform is not just a change of business model, but a renewed commitment to excellence and innovation in the travel industry. At Traveazy Group, we are excited to offer a platform that not only meets the diverse needs of travel partners worldwide, but also drives their growth and success in the global marketplace. Ultimately, their success is our success, we are all in it together."

Traveazy Group, the parent company of Holidayme, has established itself as a leader in the travel sector, known for its cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach. This relaunch is anticipated to leverage Traveazy’s robust infrastructure and extensive market presence to offer unparalleled service and value.

For more information, visit www.holidayme.com.

About Traveazy Group:

Traveazy is an online traveling platform that is growing rapidly. Traveazy Group is committed to delivering top-of-the-line B2B and B2C services to our clients, enabling them to have the time of their lives while traveling to their favorite destinations. Traveazy aims to incorporate the latest state-of-the-art technologies into the field of travel and tourism. The group has aided in revolutionizing the Umrah booking and visa issuing system through its online booking platform, Umrahme.

About Holidayme:

Holidayme is an online travel portal established in 2013, under the registered trademark of Traveazy DMCC, created with the aim to be an easy-to-use platform that would enable travelers to plan and book a holiday experience completely online. Having served over a million customers with its innovative use of technology, our customer base continues to surge month-on-month. Holidayme continues to maintain a competitive edge over other players in the market, thanks to the focus on cutting-edge & proprietary technology that make customization of packages possible in a few simple clicks.