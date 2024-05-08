Dubai, UAE:– Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) today announced that it will expand its generative AI beta study tools into global editions of its leading higher education titles, making the tools available to tens of thousands of students across the Middle East, Australia, Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Europe by August 2024. Pearson began integrating generative AI study tools into its products and content in the US last August.

Pearson’s AI beta study tools will expand to dozens of English-language Pearson eTextbook global editions and Canadian adaptations of US-originated content in science, engineering, mathematics, and business. AI study tools will also be available in dozens of science titles within Pearson’s Mastering study platform. A survey of US students who used Pearson’s beta AI study tools in the August – December 2023 semester showed strong levels of engagement with 75% of respondents saying the tools were helpful or very helpful to their studies.

“We know that students want to make their studying more efficient and are seeking ways to use trustworthy AI technology to get unstuck when they’re struggling in their coursework. We’ve built our AI study tools to meet this need, drawing from Pearson’s content to provide personalized support when students need it,” said Ebrahim Matthews, SVP International Higher Education. “With the expansion of AI study tools internationally, we can help more students succeed in university and beyond.”

Pearson’s Campbell Biology is a market leader globally for students studying biology. Lisa Urry, co-author of Campbell Biology said, “As generative AI rapidly evolves, students are eagerly using this new technology as another tool to benefit their academic work. I’m very excited that more students and faculty all around the world will now be able to enhance their learning and teaching experiences using Pearson’s AI study tools.”

The expansion of these study tools builds on Pearson’s commitment to integrate generative AI into more than 40 Pearson+ eTextbooks and MyLab and Mastering titles in the US for August of 2024. Pearson AI study tools are currently in more than 30 Pearson Mastering titles in the US this semester.

Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience to educate, certify, and credential students and the workforce.

