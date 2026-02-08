Partnership integrates Home Centre into NBK’s Al Manzel Program, supporting customers renovating, furnishing, or expanding their homes

Eligible NBK-referred customers to receive up to 20% discount on non-discounted products at Home Centre

Offer includes a 10% extra discount on already discounted items, subject to a minimum bill value

Kuwait City: Home Centre Kuwait, the leading retailer in furniture and home furnishing and part of Landmark Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) to extend exclusive customer benefits through NBK’s Al Manzel Program, a specialized financing solution designed to support customers building, renovating, furnishing, or expanding their homes.

The partnership aligns with NBK’s Housing Loan Offers Program, an initiative designed to deliver meaningful customer value through practical, customer-first benefits. By integrating Home Centre into the program’s partner network, the collaboration offers preferred pricing to eligible NBK-referred customers, further strengthening Home Centre’s commitment to quality, affordability, and an elevated home shopping experience in Kuwait.

Under the partnership, exclusive discount slabs will apply to NBK-referred customers on a minimum bill value of KWD 800 or above. Benefits include a 20% discount on non-discounted products and an additional 10% discount on already discounted items, valid for one year.

NBK’s Al Manzel Program provides customers with financing tailored for home-related needs, offering loans up to KD 95,000, repayment periods of up to 15 years, and additional flexibility options including grace periods. By integrating Home Centre’s in-store benefits into the program’s partner network, the collaboration aims to make home improvement decisions more accessible and cost-effective, while giving customers a wider range of furnishing and renovation solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Nanda, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Kuwait, Landmark Group said: “A home is one of the most significant investments families make, and our role is to make that journey easier, smarter, and more rewarding. By partnering with National Bank of Kuwait on Al Manzel Program, we are extending exclusive benefits that help housing loan customers furnish, renovate, and upgrade their homes with confidence, backed by Home Centre’s promise of quality, affordability, and an elevated shopping experience in Kuwait”.

Through this partnership, Home Centre and NBK strengthen a shared focus on delivering tangible customer value by combining financial solutions with practical home benefits. The initiative supports customers at every stage of their home journey, from renovation planning to furnishing and final upgrades.

About Home Centre

Offering outstanding value, quality products, and exceptional customer experience, Home Centre is the largest omnichannel retailer for home furnishings in the Middle East, North Africa & the Indian sub-continent. Established in 1995 with its first store in the UAE, today Home Centre has a wide network of over 160 stores across GCC, North Africa and India. Easy to navigate and serving as a one-stop solution for all home furnishing, the Home Centre e-commerce platform provides customers an extensive range of over 14,000 products at the tip of the fingers. Complying with international standards, Home Centre houses products sourced from over 50 countries worldwide. Home Centre’s in-house team of designers and buyers draw inspiration from latest global trends and bring stylish and innovative furniture, customised to suit local preferences. www.homecentre.com | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, and headquartered in the UAE since 1990, Landmark Group has evolved into one of the region’s largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with a presence more in than 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown brands across over 2,250 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet, in addition to multiple ecommerce platforms, generating over US$ 7bn in annual revenue.

Landmark Group’s sustained growth is driven by its diverse retail portfolio of homegrown brands, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries, and electronics. This include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar, and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, the Group has also diversified into leisure, fitness, and hospitality with leading concepts such as Fitness First, Citymax Hotels, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran, and Carluccio’s.

The Group’s operational excellence is supported by unparalleled logistics capabilities; most notably Omega Logistics, the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub, and Logistiq, its state-of-the-art third-party logistics provider.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value, quality, and achieving customer satisfaction throughout all touchpoints. With a workforce of over 53,500 employees, the Group continues to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW), a certification it has maintained since 2017.

For more information, visit Landmark Group’s website or follow it on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.