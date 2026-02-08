Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, becomes the Official Transport Provider for the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, part of the World Tennis Association (WTA) Tour event in 2026. One of the most prestigious tournaments on the international women’s tennis calendar will take place from 8 to 14 February 2026 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, bringing together the world’s top female tennis players for a week of world-class competition.

Qatar tournament sponsorship aligns Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles with Mercedes-Benz’s long-term Global Premier Partnership with the WTA and reinforces its support for the growing popularity of women’s tennis in the country.

Mercedes-Benz’s Global WTA Premiere Partnership, announced in December 2025, underscores the brand’s ambition to elevate sport on a global stage and reflects its commitment to empowering women and inspiring the next generation of players and fans. It also highlights the brand’s strong presence across the world’s most prominent international tennis tournaments, such as the Qatar TotalEngines Open 2026, and its continued dedication to excellence, performance, and innovation in sport. This commitment is further exemplified through Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with Coco Gauff, one of the sport’s most influential contemporary athletes, who serves as a Global Brand Ambassador for the brand.

As the Official Transport Provider of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles will provide a premium fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to support the transportation requirements of players, officials, and VIP guests throughout the tournament. The fleet has been carefully selected to reflect the brand’s standards of luxury, comfort, safety, and sustainability, and will include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class sedans, as well as the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan and EQE SUV.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sheikh Faleh Bin Nawaf Al Thani, Managing Director of Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, stated: “We are proud to partner with the Qatar TotalEnergies Open as the Official Transport Provider for the 2026 edition. This collaboration reflects our shared values with Mercedes-Benz and our commitment to excellence, performance, and delivering a world-class experience. Through our Mercedes-Benz fleet, we aim to support players, officials, and guests with the highest standards of comfort, safety, and premium mobility throughout the tournament. Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles and Mercedes-Benz remain committed to supporting major events in Qatar and contributing to the success of one of the region’s most prominent sporting tournaments.”

Saad Al-Mohannadi, Director of Qatar TotalEnergies Open Tournament said: "We are delighted to have Mercedes-Benz, through Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, as the Official Transport Provider for the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2026. This partnership is essential in ensuring a seamless and world-class experience for our players, officials, and guests attending the tournament, and it reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the growth of women’s tennis in Qatar."

“Our partnership with the WTA reflects our commitment to sports as a platform to inspire and connect people. Together with our longstanding partner, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, this commitment comes to life at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, supporting the growth of women’s tennis on an international stage, through shared values of dedication, progress, and excellence”, said Michael Stroband, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East; Global Head of Mercedes-Benz General Distributors.

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open continues to serve as a key platform for showcasing elite women’s tennis in the region. Strategic partnerships with globally respected brands such as Mercedes-Benz further enhance the tournament’s international standing and enrich the overall experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles’ brand is deeply associated with a history of premium-quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz, and Mercedes-AMG.