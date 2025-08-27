The partnership focuses on talent development, startup enablement, and industry collaboration to support the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and Vision 2030.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Esports Federation and Merak Capital have announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the growth of the Kingdom’s gaming and esports sector. The agreement reflects the federation’s leadership in shaping the ecosystem and Merak Capital’s commitment to investing in technology-driven companies, creating a framework that advances talent, startups, and innovation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

This partnership builds on the initiatives launched by Merak Gaming Fund, an $80 million investment fund established under the Gaming and Esports Financing Program, which is overseen by the National Development Fund in cooperation with the Social Development Bank and the Saudi Esports Federation. The Merak Gaming Fund plays a pivotal role in advancing the objectives of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy as well as the Ignite Digital Content Program, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. It contributes to driving innovation and growth while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for gaming and esports.

The National Development Fund oversees the support of promising sectors, including the gaming and esports sector, through an integrated developmental financing ecosystem. The Merak Gaming Fund contributes by stimulating investment and innovation in the gaming industry, strengthening strategic collaboration, and supporting the growth of startups and pioneering ventures. This reinforces the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional hub for digital entertainment and economic development, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Rawan AlButairi, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation said: “Our goal at the federation has always been clear, to nurture elite athletes while building a world-class industry. Our partnership with Merak Capital accelerates that vision, providing the strategic investment needed to foster homegrown talent and transform innovative ideas into reality, building a lasting national economic legacy for our Kingdom and elevate its position as a global hub for gaming and esports.”

Abdullah Altamami, Founder and CEO of Merak Capital, said: “Our partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation marks an important step in supporting the goals of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy. By aligning our investment expertise with the Federation’s leadership, we will empower Saudi entrepreneurs and developers while enhancing the Kingdom’s global presence in the gaming industry.”

Beyond talent development and startup support, the MOU will create new opportunities for collaboration across the broader gaming value chain. This includes co-developing training and certification programs, strengthening international partnerships, and supporting Saudi participation in global events and competitions. The partnership will also focus on attracting international gaming companies and studios to the Kingdom, enabling knowledge transfer and local capacity-building.

Together, the Saudi Esports Federation and Merak Capital aim to establish a sustainable and scalable ecosystem that drives innovation, generates new economic opportunities, and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the global gaming and esports industry.