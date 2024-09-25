Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has emerged as the fastest-growing G20 country in the latest UN World Tourism Barometer report, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s rapid ascent as a global tourism destination. The Barometer highlights a 73% increase in international tourist arrivals to Saudi Arabia in the first seven months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the success of the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism strategy under Vision 2030.

The UN World Tourism Barometer serves as a global benchmark for measuring tourism sector performance, and its latest report underscores Saudi Arabia’s impressive achievements in both visitor numbers and economic impact. Saudi Arabia’s robust visa facilitation program, including the expansion of its e-visa scheme, has attracted millions of international tourists, further enhancing the Kingdom’s connectivity with the world.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in transformative projects, such as, the Red Sea Project, NEOM and Diriyah, has propelled its tourism growth. The UN World Tourism Barometer underscores the success of these giga-projects, which are reshaping the global tourism landscape and cementing Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a destination of choice for travelers seeking world-class experiences. Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic diversification plan, has placed tourism at the center of its strategy, with the Kingdom welcoming 109 million tourists in 2023, setting the stage for achieving its long-term goal of 150 million annual visitors by 2030. Tourism will also represent 10% of the Kingdom’s GDP, with one million new jobs created in the sector, taking the total workforce to 1.6 million.

The UN report highlights Saudi Arabia’s role in driving international tourism recovery following the pandemic through collaboration between governments, the private sector, and global investors. The Kingdom’s focus on sustainable tourism, responsible development, and regional connectivity has attracted recognition from key global tourism bodies, including the UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Saudi Arabia’s leadership extends beyond tourism numbers, with initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship.

With sustainability at the forefront of its tourism strategy, Saudi Arabia is prioritizing responsible development, preserving its natural and cultural heritage while meeting the needs of its growing tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism continues to work closely with international organizations and stakeholders to ensure that tourism growth aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering a tourism industry that benefits both local communities and visitors. These partnerships, alongside the Kingdom’s focus on sustainable and inclusive tourism, have bolstered its reputation as a key player in the global tourism sector.

Saudi Arabia’s success story is a model for other destinations looking to boost their own tourism. The Kingdom’s initiatives, comprising innovation, sustainability, and large-scale tourism infrastructure development are proving that a combination of visionary planning, strategic investment, inclusive policies, and global collaboration can drive growth even in a competitive international landscape.

