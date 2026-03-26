Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s cultural and creative sectors marked another milestone today with the announcement of a landmark partnership between Riyadh University of Arts (RUA) and Guildhall School of Music & Drama, one of the world’s most prestigious performing arts institutions. The collaboration will support the development of RUA’s College of Music, reinforcing the Kingdom’s continued investment in world-class cultural education and talent development.

The collaboration will bring Guildhall School’s world-class expertise in music and performance education to Riyadh, fostering meaningful collaboration between Saudi talent and global artistic best practice. Under the terms of the partnership, Guildhall will work with RUA to co-design undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs spanning music performance, production and education, in addition to training and capability development opportunities for RUA’s faculty body. Through these jointly developed programs, the partnership will equip aspiring Saudi musicians with the creative mastery, academic rigor, and professional pathways required to succeed on the global stage.

At the center of the partnership is a shared ambition: to nurture a new generation of artists, innovators, and cultural leaders who will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s expanding cultural and creative economy in line with its Vision 2030 objectives.

The partnership also marks another important moment in the long-standing relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, following on from the announcement that 2029 will be the UK-Saudi Year of Culture.

Ms. Noha Kattan, Deputy Minister of National Partnerships and Talent Development at the Ministry of Culture, said: “This partnership represents an important step in strengthening arts education in Saudi Arabia. Through Riyadh University of Arts, we are bringing together international expertise and Saudi ambition to create an environment where creative talent can thrive. By collaborating with leading institutions such as Guildhall School of Music & Drama, we are opening new pathways for Saudi musicians to develop their craft, exchange ideas globally, and contribute to the continued growth of the Kingdom’s cultural sector.”

Professor Jonathan Vaughan, Principal, Guildhall School of Music & Drama said: "This is an historic opportunity to support the introduction of high-quality music pedagogy and performance to young people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, further broadening educational horizons and professional aspirations for talented young people, and making a meaningful and lasting impact on music making in the region for generations to come. We know that music is a powerful enabler of communication across cultures, and this collaboration will facilitate cross-cultural exchange and the development of relationships between musicians across countries, reflecting Guildhall School’s commitment to enhancing our impact on a global scale."

Founded in 1880, Guildhall School of Music & Drama is an internationally renowned conservatoire based in the City of London. Ranked number one in Arts, Drama and Music by the Complete University Guide 2025 and among the world’s top three institutions for Music in the QS World University Rankings 2025, Guildhall School is recognized globally for its excellence in professional training across music, acting, and production arts.

The partnership forms part of a growing international academic network supporting the development of Riyadh University of Arts. Through these collaborations, RUA works with leading institutions around the world to co-design programs, advance research, and deliver educational experiences grounded in international best practice.

In recent months, RUA has announced partnerships across several of its colleges with some of the world’s most respected institutions. These include the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts for the College of Film, SOAS University of London for the College of Heritage and Civilization Studies, AMDA College of the Performing Arts for the College of Theatre and Performing Arts, and ESSEC Business School for the College of Cultural Management. In January 2026, a further partnership was signed with the Royal College of Art to support programs within the College of Architecture and Design and the College of Visual Arts and Photography.

Together, these collaborations strengthen Riyadh University of Arts as a global hub for creative education, connecting Saudi Arabia’s expanding cultural sector with world-leading expertise across the arts and cultural industries.

Riyadh University of Arts was announced in September 2025 during the Cultural Investment Conference by His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud, Minister of Culture. As the Kingdom’s first dedicated university for arts and culture, RUA is designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and vision needed to contribute to the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s cultural and creative industries.

The university will expand in phases to include 13 specialized colleges spanning the full spectrum of cultural disciplines, offering programs ranging from short courses and diplomas to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. RUA’s campus will be located across Diriyah and the historic Irqah District in Riyadh, providing a vibrant creative environment where students, educators, and industry partners collaborate to advance arts and culture in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

A formal signing ceremony will take place in due course. Further details about RUA, its colleges, and its international partnerships will be announced on the university’s official website upon launch in the first quarter of 2026.

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

For media enquiries, please contact intl.media@moc.gov.sa

About Riyadh University of Arts

Riyadh University of Arts (RUA) stands as Saudi Arabia’s premier institution for arts and culture, offering a dynamic learning environment founded on academic excellence. Comprising 13 colleges, RUA offers a comprehensive range of academic programs including short courses, diplomas, bachelor’s, higher diplomas, master’s and Ph.D. across multiple disciplines. These programs are offered in partnership with leading international academic institutions and delivered at RUA’s campus located in Irqah District.

RUA will offer specializations in the various cultural sectors to upskill the next generation of the Kingdom’s cultural scene.

About Guildhall School of Music and Drama

Guildhall School is a vibrant, international community of musicians, actors and production artists in the heart of the City of London.

Ranked as number one in Arts, Drama & Music by the Complete University Guide 2025, and in the top three in the world for Music by the QS World University Rankings 2025, we deliver world-class professional training in partnership with distinguished artists, companies and ensembles.

As a global leader in creative and professional practice, we promote innovation, experiment and research, and are also one of the UK’s leading providers of lifelong learning in the performing arts, offering inspiring training for children, young people, adult learners, and creative and business professionals.