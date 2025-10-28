Dubai: Saned Facility Management Company is participating in the 12th edition of the Middle East Facility Management Association Exhibition 2025, held in Dubai. The event brings together a distinguished gathering of local and international experts, decision-makers, and innovators from regional and global companies specialising in facility management across the Middle East and beyond.

Saned’s participation in the exhibition aims to exchange expertise and knowledge with sector institutions, explore the latest global technologies and trends in smart and sustainable facility management, and identify strategic partnership opportunities that enhance operational efficiency and improve service quality in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Eng. Hamed Al Zarouni, Managing Director of Saned, emphasised that participation in this regional event represents an important opportunity to showcase the company’s expertise and achievements in developing integrated facility management solutions founded on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. He noted that Saned has, over recent years, built a distinguished record in managing hundreds of governmental and private facilities across the Emirate through the application of smart systems and advanced operational practices.

Al Zarouni stated: “At Saned, we believe that knowledge exchange with regional and international partners is a fundamental pillar for sector development and achieving excellence in facility management. Our participation in this exhibition allows us to observe the latest trends and technologies in the field, expand our network, and enhance our ability to deliver more efficient and sustainable services that support Sharjah’s objectives in economic development and the transition towards a smart economy.”

During its participation, Saned will showcase its key projects and initiatives in safety and smart systems, including the “Aman” early-warning system in the Emirate of Sharjah, which continues to expand. The company will also highlight its facility management services, which integrate modern technologies into operational processes.

It is noteworthy that Saned Facility Management Company is one of the subsidiaries of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.