Abu Dhabi, UAE – 14th Annual Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel (MALT) Congress 2026 is set to bring together Middle East travel leaders to explore the future of luxury and MICE travel, with Sands Resorts Macao as Platinum Sponsor. Taking place at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi on 11–12 February, the congress will provide an exclusive platform for travel planners to discover how these world-class destinations are redefining luxury experiences, blending scale, sophistication, and culturally immersive offerings tailored to the region’s discerning travellers.

Stephanie Tanpure, Vice President of Sales at Sands Resorts Macao, emphasizes the significance of the partnership: “Our continued association with MALT connects Middle East travel stakeholders with destinations genuinely ready to deliver at scale. For Sands Resorts Macao, this aligns closely with our vision of positioning Macao as a natural extension of Middle East long-haul luxury travel, supported by seamless access, world-class infrastructure, and culturally aware hospitality. Macao’s internationalization strategy recognizes the Middle East for its outbound growth and appetite for premium, experience-led travel.”

At MALT, Sands Resorts Macao will showcase how its integrated resorts are evolving to meet the demands of experience-driven Middle East travellers, blending world-class MICE capabilities with leisure, wellness, dining, and entertainment in one seamless journey. Visitors will discover how Macao is redefining luxury travel with iconic venues, effortless logistics, and bespoke cultural and gastronomic experiences—all connected via efficient travel links from the Gulf through Hong Kong.

Tanpure adds: “At MALT 2026, we are excited to present Sands Resorts Macao as a destination that perfectly blends scale, luxury, and ease of access, three priorities for Middle East planners today. Our resorts are designed to host large international conferences while still offering highly personalized experiences. For leisure travelers, Macao goes beyond the usual long-haul options, offering a rich mix of culture, world-class dining, entertainment, shopping, and Portuguese heritage.”

Through years of collaboration with MALT, Sands Resorts Macao has built trust and continuity in the region, engaging directly with decision-makers and highlighting its readiness to deliver complex, high-value programmes. Macao meets these demands with visa-free access via Hong Kong and multiple daily flights from Emirates and Etihad, visiting Macao is smooth and hassle-free. We’re not just offering luxury, but meaningful experiences that combine business, leisure, and lifestyle, all in one journey.”

Attendees at MALT 2026 can expect an immersive experience exploring next-generation destination design, iconic venues, seamless logistics for large delegations, bespoke cultural, dining, and entertainment programmes, and easy extensions into Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Looking ahead, Tanpure concludes: “Through platforms like MALT, Sands Resorts Macao aims to connect Middle East travel planners with experiences that combine scale, sophistication, and seamless access, helping shape the future of global travel in a way that is innovative and tailored to the region’s most discerning travellers.”

“Attendees at MALT 2026 will experience the future of destination design, explore iconic venues, and see how large-scale events can be delivered seamlessly. The programme also features curated cultural, dining, and entertainment experiences, with effortless extensions into Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area,” says Sidh NC, organiser of MALT 2026.

MALT 2026 promises to be an extraordinary gathering where Middle East ambition meets global destinations—and Sands Resorts Macao is ready to lead the conversation.

Dates: 11–12 February 2026

Location: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, UAE

Website & Registration: www.maltcongress.com