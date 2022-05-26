Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Sandooq Al Watan launched the advanced stage of the ‘UAE Coder’ initiative, set to take place from May 28 to June 11, 2022, with 200 students from the Al Dhafra region qualifying after completing the intermediate stage of the programme and moving on to the advanced level of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme.

Hind Baker, Director General of Sandooq Al Watan, stated: “Sandooq Al Watan is committed to encouraging all Emirati students to refine their talents and advance their knowledge to more professional levels, especially in the fields of science, mathematics, astronomy, and other advanced sciences, thus empowering them to play their part in achieving the UAE’s objectives, to strengthen the knowledge economy and build a competitive and sustainable national economy that supports comprehensive development.”

“Training and empowering gifted Emirati talent in the fields of advanced sciences, knowledge, science, programming languages, and artificial intelligence has become an urgent necessity to engage them in the labour market, where they can contribute effectively to the national economy and help their country achieve its goals for progress, prosperity, and sustainability,” Baker explained.

The students participating in the advanced level will undergo intensive training for an hour and a half every day for ten days with highly experienced trainers. The objective is to allow them to develop a more profound knowledge of science and embrace innovation and advanced technologies. Students will also be able to master Python – and advanced object-oriented programming languages.

The UAE Coder initiative was launched in 2018 and has trained more than 4,000 Emirati students, ranging from 7 to 14. The initiative aims to teach about 10,000 students the basics of programming and related sciences by 2030.

-End-

Sandooq Al Watan

Sandooq Al Watan is a social initiative launched by Emirati businessmen in 2016 to embody societal cohesion to achieve sustainable development, a fulfilling life, and a bright future for all the UAE and the UAE Emirati people.

Sandooq Al Watan enables the citizens and the society to contribute by providing private-sector employment for Emiratis, accelerating Innovation and Creativity, and promoting UAE's National Identity and Social Innovation.

Sandooq Al Watan is meant to attract investments and community contributions and utilise them to benefit society through creative projects that serve strategic economic and social sectors. It also reflects the private sector's commitment to social responsibility and the positive role Emirati businessmen and women play in supporting social development projects and plans.