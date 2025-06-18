Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aramex, the leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, has launched an innovative AI-generated campaign to educate customers on identifying scams. The timely social media video directly addresses the alarming rise in fraud, such as parcel delivery scams ahead of holiday season, targeting customers across the Middle East.

Using AI to generate fake Aramex branding alongside authentic company materials, the campaign video teaches customers how to distinguish legitimate communications and know when they are being scammed. This innovative approach transforms a serious security concern into an engaging, educational experience that resonates with today's digitally savvy consumers.

Incidents of fraud have surged across key markets – including the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, reflecting a broader global trend affecting customers of all major brands. Aramex customers regularly receive fraudulent SMS messages, emails, and social media communications from scammers impersonating the company, often requesting payment through unverified links or soliciting personal information (phishing). In fact, cybersecurity provider Help AG’s annual State of the Market report[1] highlights an alarming surge in phishing and impersonation attacks - making up a whopping 90% of cybersecurity incidents in 2024.

Mike Rich, Group CMO at Aramex said: “With scams targeting our industry growing in volume and sophistication, traditional awareness methods simply weren't cutting through the noise. With our edutaining awareness content, we hope customers can identify the scammers’ red flags. We adopted AI for the creatives in a classic case of fighting fire with fire, to expose these fakes and frauds. While our campaign specifically protects Aramex customers, it is a broader public service initiative relevant across all industries, as fraudulent communication tactics remain consistent regardless of the targeted brand.”

Shahir Sirry, Global Creative Director at Aramex, explained the creative rationale: “Scammers are using increasingly artificial and fake methods to deceive customers, so we thought – what better way to highlight this than through deliberately artificial content? The irony is intentional, and hence more powerful. Businesses worldwide are grappling with increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts that exploit trusted brand relationships to deceive consumers. By sharing detection techniques and verification methods, we aim to raise awareness that extends beyond our own customer base.”

Aramex emphasizes three critical safety measures for customers to stay safe:

Verify: Always verify that communications come from official Aramex channels before taking any action. Check sender details, official website links, and contact information against verified company sources. Payment Security: Never pay for services through links received via unverified SMS or WhatsApp messages. Ideally, always use the official Aramex mobile application for secure transactions and emails must originate from @aramex.com. Stay vigilant: Apply the same verification standards to social media competitions and promotions. Legitimate campaigns will always be verifiable through official Aramex social channels.

Since the video aired, there has been a 28% surge in downloads of the official Aramex mobile application, which provides the most secure method for tracking shipments, making payments, and accessing customer services.

The AI-generated awareness video is now available across Aramex's official social media channels and will be supported by a comprehensive digital marketing campaign throughout 2025.

Watch the campaign video on:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/S51PuDTTOdE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15ezAFN1Zg/

LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/dvkxy4nd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKJ-Bq2PvtV/

X: https://x.com/Aramex/status/1927328223395749973

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West. With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, we are dedicated to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, aligning our efforts with global climate goals and integrating sustainable practices across our operations.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Contact Information:

For Aramex:

Mike Rich

Group CMO

mikeri@aramex.com

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager-Sustainability & ESG

showkat@gambit.ae

[1] https://www.helpag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Help-AG-SOTM-2025.pdf