Dubai, UAE; Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Landmark Group to deliver greater value and flexibility to travellers across the GCC through Shukran, Landmark’s award-winning loyalty programme.

Through this collaboration, Almosafer customers across the GCC can earn Shukran Points on travel bookings made through Almosafer’s online travel platforms. Additionally, customers can transfer their Almosafer Points to Shukran Points, providing them with even more options for utilising their travel rewards. Shukran Points can be redeemed across Landmark Group’s extensive retail network, including Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Splash, Lifestyle, Shoemart, and Emax - creating a seamless connection between travel and everyday lifestyle benefits.

Pallav Singhvi, VP of Consumer Travel at Almosafer, said: “Our goal has always been to deliver a seamless and enriching experience for our travellers. This partnership with Shukran allows us to add even more value to each journey booked through Almosafer, while also expanding our benefits ecosystem to include one of the region’s most trusted loyalty programmes.”

James Dickson, Chief Product Officer at Landmark Group said; “We’re thrilled to extend Shukran’s reach through our partnership with Almosafer. Shukran is built to reward customers for the lifestyle choices they make every day, and this collaboration is a significant step forward in offering even greater flexibility and value to our members.”

The partnership reflects Almosafer’s continued commitment to delivering smarter, more rewarding travel experiences across the region.

About Almosafer

Almosafer is the Middle East’s leading travel brand offering consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings across state-of-the-art online platforms, call centre, WhatsApp and retail locations.

Providing hotel booking options for over 1.5 million properties around the globe, flight bookings on over 450 airlines, domestic chalet and istiraha reservations, complete holiday packages, domestic activities, car rental, transfers, concierge planning services and more, Almosafer boasts various convenient booking solutions for any type of travel need.

With the heritage of being a homegrown business and harnessing extensive experience in the region, the brand has developed a deep understanding of local travel needs, preferences and traveller segments.

Tailored holiday packages for Saudi travellers, dedicated offers and deals, alongside one-on-one consultation across WhatsApp, a 24/7 call centre and in-branch travel advisors, add to the sense of personalised service only a local business such as Almosafer can provide, to help customers find richer and more memorable experiences wherever and whenever they travel.

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 22 established homegrown brands across an extensive network of more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet.

Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s.

The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub - Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range.

The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,000 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.