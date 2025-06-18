Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth more than AED 450 million to Naresco Contracting LLC for the main construction works of a high-end residential development called Central Park Plaza. This latest addition to City Walk, Dubai’s prominent lifestyle destination, is slated to be handed over in Q3 2027.

Set amidst lush green landscapes, the project showcases two striking towers designed to elevate luxurious urban living within a genuine park lifestyle community. Tower A and Tower B rise to 23 and 20 floors, respectively, offering a total of 212 meticulously crafted one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious four-bedroom townhouses and exclusive penthouses, catering to diverse upscale lifestyles in one of Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Central Park Plaza, the final addition to Central Park at City Walk, represents the most premium phase of apartments, providing a unique opportunity to reconnect with nature while enjoying an unrivalled array of active lifestyle facilities, all within easy reach.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Central Park Plaza at City Walk is poised to provide a new level of urban community lifestyle right in the heart of Dubai, embodying our commitment to develop refined destinations that prioritise community living and well-being. We are delighted to partner with Naresco Contracting on this project and have confidence in their ability to deliver an exceptional residential development that aligns with our vision of creating unparalleled living experiences in Dubai.”

Omar Abdulla Al Arif, General Manager of Naresco Contracting, said: “We are excited to be part of City Walk’s expansion, which aims to solidify the destination’s status as the city's most distinguished address for urban living within nature. This partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate is a significant milestone for us as it marks our first collaboration with one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai. This proud moment reflects our decades of growth, and we look forward to a long-term partnership to continue contributing to Dubai’s prominence on the global stage.”

Central Park Plaza at City Walk blurs the lines between the bustling metropolis and nature, offering residents a unique opportunity to experience both the vibrant energy of city living and the tranquillity of a lush, green environment. The development seamlessly blends a fast-paced inner-city lifestyle with natural serenity – all set against the magnificent backdrop of the Dubai skyline.

Residents will have access to a wide range of premium amenities right at their doorstep, enabling them to engage in an active lifestyle. These include swimming pools and water play areas, a dedicated children's play area, a running track, a dog park, multi-purpose games and sports lawns, tennis and squash courts, a half-court basketball court, a skate-able landscape, games tables, an outdoor gym and fitness station, a spa and sauna, yoga and meditation areas, dining outlets and retail stores, function rooms, a nursery, and an events area.