Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the World’s Largest District Cooling Services Provider, announced the awarding of the excavation and foundation works contract for a new district cooling plant in Al Sufouh 2 area. This initiative is part of its expansion plans to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly district cooling services in Dubai.

Empower stated that the excavation work has already started this month, while construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This plant will be the first in a series of three future plant rooms that Empower plans to build in the area. The new plant will have a cooling capacity of 23,400 Refrigeration Tons (RT) to serve several buildings, including the "Innovation Hub," one of the prominent landmarks in Al Sufouh. This initiative aligns with Empower’s strategy to strengthen the district cooling infrastructure and expand its services in strategically important areas of Dubai.

Dubai’s Al Sufouh area is witnessing increasing residential diversity due to its strategic location near Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding green spaces, as well as integrated facilities that cater to individuals and families, including schools, shopping centers, entertainment, fitness, and more.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We are moving forward with the implementation of Empower’s expansion strategy, which aims to strengthen our presence in the local market and increase our share in key areas of Dubai, especially in light of the continuous rise in demand for energy-efficient district cooling services. These new plants are in response to the region’s population and urban growth, which requires sustainable cooling infrastructure to support this development.”

“We are intensifying our efforts to provide reliable and high-quality district cooling services to our customers by expanding our plants and network across the emirate. We look forward to these projects contributing to the sustainability of the infrastructure and delivering smart, environmentally friendly cooling solutions in line with Dubai’s sustainable development goals”, bin Shafar added.

He noted that the company is committed to adding strategic investments to expand its operations in Dubai, which is in line with its ongoing plans to upgrade and develop its facilities and technical teams. The goal is to meet growing demand, boost energy efficiency, and fulfill the expectations of residents and developers for sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions.