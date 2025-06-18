Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), and GLOBSEC forum, a global think tank committed to enhancing security, prosperity and sustainability in Europe and throughout the world, have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the Academy’s Director-General His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov and GLOBSEC’s Founder and President Róbert Vass, designating AGDA as the Main Institutional Partner of the GLOBSEC Forum from 2025 to 2027.

The GLOBSEC Forum, held annually, is a major European platform for dialogue convening global leaders, policymakers, and experts to examine and address critical issues such as security, economic development, climate change, and technology. The 2025 edition is scheduled for June 12 to 14 in Prague, Czech Republic, creating a strategic space for future-oriented policy exchange.

As part of the agreement, AGDA will contribute to shaping the GLOBSEC agenda over the next three years by participating in main programs, consulting on key themes and speakers, co-hosting side events, and supporting bilateral meetings and media engagements.

Emphasizing AGDA’s proactive role on the world stage, His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov said, “The UAE has consistently advocated for multilateral dialogue and pragmatic diplomacy. Through this alliance with GLOBSEC, the Academy will help elevate voices from our region while contributing constructively to global policymaking at a time when trust, dialogue, and coordinated action are essential.”

President Róbert Vass commented: “Welcoming AGDA as our Main Institutional Partner brings a strategic dimension to the GLOBSEC Forum. The UAE’s experience in conflict mediation, food security, climate diplomacy, and cross-regional cooperation reflects a forward-looking approach to global governance. Together, we aim to bring new perspectives to the table and build bridges between regions that are too often discussed in isolation.”

This collaboration between AGDA and GLOBSEC reflects a shared commitment to advancing global dialogue and sustainable solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s dedication to multilateralism and peaceful cooperation as demonstrated by its active role in international diplomacy.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.