Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a significant moment for Dubai's luxury real estate market, Dubai Sotheby's International Realty has successfully brokered the sale of a prime residential plot on Palm Jumeirah for a staggering AED 365 million (USD 100 million). This transaction marks the highest-value land deal recorded on the iconic island in 2025, underscoring its enduring appeal to the ultra-high-net-worth market.

Spanning an impressive 90,036 sq. ft., this exceptionally valuable plot occupies a coveted 'frond tip' position – a truly rare find on Palm Jumeirah, where most land has already been developed and freehold plots are tightly held. Boasting sweeping, uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf, Bluewaters Island, and the glittering Dubai Marina skyline, the property offers an unparalleled blend of absolute privacy and breathtaking, iconic panoramas.

George Azar, Chairman & CEO of Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, commented: “Palm Jumeirah unequivocally remains the ultimate address for Dubai’s global elite. The sale of this exceptionally rare frond tip plot emphatically underlines the enduring prestige of the island and the intense demand for unparalleled ultra-prime waterfront living. As prime inventory continues to tighten, we anticipate land values and bespoke mansion prices will appreciate significantly in the years to come.”

This landmark deal is indicative of a broader trend witnessed throughout 2025, as Dubai continues to achieve unprecedented milestones in its real estate sector. In December 2024, Dubai Sotheby's International Realty notably facilitated the sale of a five-bedroom beachfront Signature Villa at Six Senses Palm Jumeirah for AED 130 million (USD 35.4 million), a transaction that ranked among the top ten most expensive branded residences sold globally in 2024.

Land plots, in particular, are experiencing exceptionally robust demand as both developers and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) seek to create bespoke residences within Dubai’s most prestigious enclaves, driven by the continued influx of UHNWIs to the emirate. According to Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, for January-May 2025, Palm Jumeirah has seen prices surge by 18.92%, despite a 14% dip in transaction volume, highlighting the intense value appreciation in this exclusive market. Data from the Dubai Land Department reveals that over 7,700 plots were transacted within the first 100 days of the year alone, underscoring this intense market activity.

Leigh Borg, Executive Partner at Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, exclusively represented the seller in this significant transaction. The discerning buyer, 25 Degrees, is a premier luxury property developer renowned for crafting architecturally significant, ultra-bespoke residences across Dubai's most elite enclaves.

“The demand for super-prime real estate in Dubai is truly extraordinary, and the appetite for exclusive, meticulously crafted residences has never been stronger,” stated Leigh Borg. “In today’s highly competitive market, developers must differentiate themselves through unparalleled originality and visionary design. This extraordinary plot presents 25 Degrees with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a truly iconic residence, poised to set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury living on the Palm.”

Dubai Sotheby's International Realty continues to lead the luxury real estate market, setting new benchmarks and facilitating unparalleled transactions that underscore Dubai's enduring appeal as a global hub for prime and ultra-prime property.

