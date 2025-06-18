Building on the exceptional momentum of its “Gharbi 2” project, Rabdan Developments has unveiled its newest residential offering — Rabdan Gates — which achieved a staggering 80% sell-through rate within the first 24 hours of launch.

This achievement underscores Rabdan’s strategic vision as a premier Emirati real estate developer, widely recognized for delivering high-caliber developments ahead of schedule and offering flexible payment solutions tailored to today’s diverse buyer profiles.

In a recent announcement, the company revealed plans to launch two upcoming projects in two of Dubai’s most sought-after districts: Meydan and City Walk. These expansions reflect Rabdan’s continued commitment to strengthening its portfolio in prime locations that consistently attract high investor interest and lifestyle-oriented buyers.

Rabdan is further cementing its presence in Dubai’s fast-evolving real estate landscape, particularly in high-growth communities such as Arjan, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and Dubai South. With a steadfast focus on delivering residences that embody architectural sophistication, construction excellence, and dependable service, Rabdan continues to earn the confidence of both local and international investors.

For more information please visit: https://rabdandevelopments.ae/