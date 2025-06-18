The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) has officially announced the launch of its “DANATi” membership programme, a tailored initiative designed to enhance customer experience and expand access to its world-class services.

The programme is set to offer a host of exclusive benefits to individuals and corporates involved in the pearls, gemstones, and fine jewellery industries. This strategic move underscores DANAT’s continued commitment to providing an elevated experience for its diverse clientele.

The DANATi programme is structured into three progressive membership tiers—Silver, Gold, and Platinum—each carefully crafted to deliver increasing levels of value, exclusivity, and engagement.

Each membership tier offers enhanced access to expedited service options, education opportunities, and elevated privileges that reflect the level of membership selected. This tiered approach ensures a personalised experience catering to both seasoned jewellery professionals and discerning enthusiasts, while reinforcing DANAT’s commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction.

Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, Chief Executive Officer of DANAT, affirmed that the launch of the DANATi membership marks a pivotal advancement in the Institute’s portfolio of services, and noted that the programme has been thoughtfully developed to deliver high-value, tailored experiences that reflect the evolving expectations of both seasoned jewellery professionals and discerning aficionados.

“The introduction of DANATi underscores DANAT’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its engagement with clients through the provision of comprehensive, purposefully crafted services that deliver meaningful value,” stated Mrs. Noora Jamsheer. “This initiative is designed to expand access to the Institute’s gemmological services and educational offerings, while actively supporting professional development across the sector. DANATi is not simply a rewards programme—it represents a strategic avenue for individuals seeking to develop their expertise and advance their standing in the specialised field of pearls and gemstones.”

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.