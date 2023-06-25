The new feature enables dynamic, customizable illumination that synchronizes to any video & music content thus, allows users to turn their smart home into the ultimate home entertainment center

Amman, Jordan – Signify, the world leader in lighting, showcased its smart lighting range for consumers, ‘Philips Hue’, during Samsung’s Smart House of Entertainment, an exclusive event hosted by Samsung Electronics in Dubai. The event showed a joint integration partnership transforming homes into Smart, connected living spaces through SmartThings app. The partnership aims to combine the cutting-edge capabilities of both companies, offering consumers in the Middle East an unmatched smart home, lighting & entertainment experience.

Philips Hue has achieved remarkable success & exponential growth globally since its launch in 2012 and is now making its mark in the UAE and GCC markets.

It stands unrivaled as the largest connected lighting range globally, delivering extraordinary user experiences across a diverse array of scenarios and applications. It achieves this by seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art hardware, intuitive software, and a robust ecosystem that has revolutionized the smart home landscape.

Within the expansive Philips Hue portfolio, discover an enchanting collection that transcends the confines of traditional bulbs and fixtures. Unleash your creativity with the Hue Light-strip Plus, a flexible, extendable light strip that accentuates architectural features with vibrant, dynamic lighting effects. Or immerse yourself in the captivating ambiance of the Hue Play light bar, which syncs seamlessly with your movies, music, and games, transforming your entertainment area into an enthralling realm.

Complementing this extensive range, their user-friendly app empowers individuals to craft personalized lighting scenes, select from over 16 million colors, schedule automated lighting changes, and dive into the limitless possibilities of lighting automation to discover a new world of convenience and versatility.

Moreover, Philips Hue seamlessly integrates Samsung’s SmartThings app. Empowering users to effortlessly incorporate their lighting into their existing smart ecosystems. With this partnership between Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue, users can transform their home lighting & entertainment into an immersive experience, enabling them to sync their Philips Hue lights with their TV, smartphone, or tablet.

Gregory Lefebvre, Signify’s CEO for Middle East (excl. Saudi) said: “Consumers expect Lighting as a core feature of smart home living and require smooth, easy-to-use solution serving their everyday use-cases: Hue delivers on that promise fitting perfectly into smart home eco-system and enabling seamless experience”.

”Philips Hue’s integration with SmartThings is the first solution to sync lighting and content from Samsung TVs without additional hardware. Allowing SmartThings users to seamlessly control the ambiance, create an immersive viewing experience and express their mood from the comfort of their own home,” said Omar Saheb, MENA Regional Marketing Director.

As Philips Hue expands its presence in the Middle East, the integration brings forth a host of new possibilities for users. By leveraging both brand’s expertise in superior technology and connectivity, Philips Hue can seamlessly integrate into Samsung's smart things ecosystem, creating a truly connected and synchronized home environment, where lighting interacts with other smart devices for enhanced convenience, comfort & control to expand the possibilities of smart home automation.

At the forefront of innovation, Philips Hue continuously pushes boundaries to develop new advancements in smart lighting technology. And by joining forces, Philips Hue and Samsung are driving the evolution of smart home technology in the Middle East, creating a powerful synergy that revolutionizes the way users interact with smart lighting & technology.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.