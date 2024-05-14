Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Novotel, the world’s most well-known midscale brand by Accor, unveils the latest addition to its portfolio in Saudi Arabia, Novotel Riyadh Sahafa. This marks the ninth Novotel property across the Kingdom and is being led by Accor’s first female hotel General Manager in Saudi Arabia, Hessa Al Mazroa.

Strategically located in the vibrant Al Sahafa district, this contemporary property is the ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers seeking a blend of comfort, convenience and wellbeing. Novotel Riyadh Sahafa is set in close proximity to King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh Exhibition Center and Riyadh Boulevard, the city’s largest entertainment centre. The hotel is only 15 km away from King Khalid International Airport.

The Novotel Riyadh Sahafa showcases a combination of modern design and traditional Saudi elements. The four-star property features 232 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, complete with stunning views of Olaya Street, one of Riyadh’s bustling arteries. The state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide a tranquil retreat for business travellers seeking to rest after a busy day and families looking to spend quality time together.

Spearheading the team at Novotel Riyadh Sahafa is the trailblazing Hessa Almazroa, the group’s first female hotel general manager in the country, who emphasized the importance of this launch. "This is a significant milestone for Novotel as we strengthen our presence in the dynamic and transforming Saudi market. We are dedicated to merging international hospitality standards with local culture to create uniquely enriching moments for our guests inspiring them to reconnect with their friends, family and colleagues.” Almazroa emphasised the rise of Saudi women and the positive impact of Saudization on the hospitality industry. “It is a great honour to lead a team of such talented and committed professionals. We are not only contributing to Saudi Arabia’s hospitality scene, but also setting a benchmark for inclusive excellence. By empowering Saudi women and nurturing potential talents, we are actively supporting the Saudization initiative. I look forward to fostering and developing our future leaders.”

The hotel boasts an impressive array of facilities designed to enhance the guest experience, including a top-tier fitness centre, jacuzzi, sauna, and an inviting outdoor swimming pool.

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa also features nine flexible meeting spaces perfect for events and conferences. The largest room is 285 square metres with a maximum seating capacity of 200 guests, ideal for corporate gatherings and private celebrations.

Guests will be treated to a diverse array of dining options that cater to every palate. From the enticing international buffet at La Cuisine to the relaxed ambiance of the Lobby Café, perfect for casual meetings. Guests can step outside to The Terrace and enjoy al fresco dining or indulge in the contemporary twists on Mediterranean favourites at Myrra by OPA. With each venue offering its own unique culinary experience, guests can embark on a flavourful journey throughout their stay.

"Novotel Riyadh Sahafa will further elevate the standing of the brand in the market.” said Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, for the Premium, Midscale and Economy Division at Accor. “This launch is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality. Our efforts go beyond mere expansion of our portfolio; we are actively enriching the local economy and cultural landscape. We take pride in the fact that this flagship hotel is helmed by a female Saudi General Manager, exemplifying our commitment to diversity and inclusion in leadership roles as we also aspire to nurture Saudi talents through Tamayyaz by Accor.”

In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Novotel Riyadh Sahafa has implemented a strong team composition, with Saudi nationals accounting for over 50 percent of staff. This initiative supports the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals by investing in local talent and promoting career opportunities in the hospitality sector.

To celebrate this exciting opening, guests can become a member of Accor’s loyalty program, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, and earn 4x more reward points for their stays up until 28th July 2024. The offer is valid for bookings made by 9th June 2024.

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa is located on 13321 Olaya Street, Al Sahafa District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For more information, please call +966 11 507 9888 or email H9698@accor.com.

-Ends-

About Novotel Riyadh Sahafa

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa, a distinguished 4-star hotel, is strategically located near King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Riyadh Exhibition Centre, and Riyadh Boulevard, making it a prime choice for both business and leisure travelers. Situated just 15 kilometers from King Khalid International Airport, the hotel features 232 stylishly furnished rooms and suites with captivating views of Olaya Street. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options on-site. The Lobby Café offers a relaxed atmosphere for guests to enjoy daily specials, sandwiches, and specialty coffee. La Cuisine serves a wide range of international and local dishes at its buffet, while Myrra Greek Restaurant provides a taste of modern Mediterranean cuisine. Novotel Riyadh Sahafa also boasts flexible meeting spaces and wellness facilities including a fitness centre, jacuzzi, sauna, and outdoor swimming pool, ensuring a comfortable and productive stay. Novotel Riyadh Sahafa is located on 13321 Olaya Street, Al Sahafa District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For more information, please call +966 11 507 9888 or email H9698@accor.com.

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 540 locations in more than 65 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, over 5,500 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.