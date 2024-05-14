Initiative will see existing satellite dishes in urban areas replaced with invisible stc tv streaming service

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud Al Saud, Governor of Taif, Intigral, the subsidiary of stc Group and MENA’s leading digital entertainment provider, announced today a strategic partnership with the Municipality of Taif region to remove satellite dishes in urban areas and replace them with stc tv. Intigral’s streaming service. This collaboration is part of an initiative launched with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing to reduce visual pollution.

Reducing visual pollution is a strategic goal of the Taif Municipality, and is a goal shared by stc Group. stc tv will enable seamless video streaming without the eyesore of a satellite dish. The joint initiative marks significant progress towards enhancing the urban landscape across the Kingdom’s cities by minimizing visual clutter.

This partnership highlights stc Group’s dedication to adopting innovation and delivering cutting-edge technologies. The Group is committed to continuously expanding the scale and scope of its products and services, but conscientiously, with regard to the environment. stc Group aims to fulfill its environmental and social commitments to its customers and to communities, as outlined in its Sustainability Report, which includes reducing visual impacts alongside reducing pollution, contamination, and unnecessary noise levels. Committed to unlocking opportunities for its consumers and society, stc Group leverages inclusive innovative solutions and services to enable an easy adoption of a digital way of life in a responsible manner.

-Ends-

About Intigral:

Intigral is the Media and Advertising arm of stc Group, and MENA’s leading provider of digital entertainment, sports, and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV, and Dawri Plus.

For more information, please visit www.intigral.net

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click here