Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced that approximately 34 models across its 2026 TV and soundbar lineup have received Product Carbon Reduction and Product Carbon Footprint certifications from TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized certification organization based in Germany. The achievement reflects Samsung’s continued efforts to reduce carbon emissions across its premium product lineup.

“As a global leader in premium displays and audio, Samsung sees sustainability as an essential part of innovation,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "We remain committed to reducing carbon emissions across our products, so consumers do not have to choose between cutting-edge technology and a more responsible product experience."

Samsung received Product Carbon Reduction certification for 14 premium display and audio models, including its 2026 OLED TVs, The Frame Pro and its flagship HW-Q990H soundbar. An additional 20 products, including Micro RGB and Mini LED TVs, earned Product Carbon Footprint certification.

TÜV Rheinland grants Product Carbon Footprint certification to products that meet international standards for evaluating greenhouse gas emissions across the full product life cycle, including manufacturing, transportation, use and disposal.

Product Carbon Reduction certification, on the other hand, is granted to products that have already received Product Carbon Footprint certification and further demonstrate a measurable reduction in carbon emissions compared with their predecessors. Notably, the HW-Q990H earned both certifications, extending Samsung’s sustainability efforts beyond TVs.

In 2021, Samsung’s Neo QLED became the first TV with 4K resolution or higher to receive Product Carbon Reduction certification. In the six years since, the company has continued to expand its portfolio of certified products across QLED, OLED, Lifestyle TVs, monitors and signage.

These efforts also reflect Samsung’s broader leadership in premium display and audio categories, where it has led the global TV market for 20 years and remained the No. 1 global soundbar brand for 12 years.

For more information on Samsung’s 2026 TV lineup, please visit www.samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.