Awarded 75 trophies across nine categories ranging from Product Design to User Experience — for TVs, home appliances, smartphones and other devices

Muscat – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it received a total of 75 awards at the International Forum (iF) Design Awards 2024, a prestigious German international design competition. Included among the honors were two Gold Awards for Samsung OLED TV (S95C) and the packaging of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition.

Founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., the iF Design Awards evaluates a comprehensive range of factors, including differentiation and impact, across a total of nine categories: Product Design, Packaging Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Service Design, Architecture, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

“The design of consumer electronics plays a critical role in how users experience these products, and these awards signify the continual progress Samsung has made in this area,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “While we continue to prioritize design that is essential and faithful to the purpose of the product, moving forward, we will harmonize with consumers’ changing lifestyles and elevate their experiences through sustained design innovation.”

Gold Awards for Two Innovative Products

The OLED TV (S95C) brings an ultra-slim thickness of 9.9mm, which minimizes the gap when installing the TV, thereby allowing it to be closely attached to the wall. This enhances the quality of the space while maximizing users’ immersive audio-visual experiences with the applied Dolby Atmos, which provides realistic, three-dimensional sound.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition packaging reflects Maison Margiela’s unfinished style by utilizing a distinct stitching pattern in the center of the flap. The whole body of the packaging resembles the type of archival sample box used in artisanal shops to store various fabric samples and threads. Additionally, the paper-based woven book cloth fabric covering the package’s exterior seamlessly blends the device with the haute couture aesthetic of Maison Margiela’s atelier.

75 Awards Ranging From TVs to Home Appliances to Smartphones

Samsung Electronics’ 75 wins came across all design categories. In addition to the Gold Awards for the OLED TV (S95C) and Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition’s packaging, Samsung received awards in the Product Design category for the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, an all-in-one washer and dryer; Music Frame, a customizable wireless speaker designed to seamlessly blend into its surroundings; and the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, foldable smartphones that use a new form factor to maximize the user experience with a larger cover display.

Other products and services that were recognized for design excellence include Samsung Now+, Q Symphony and the Design Samsung Website. Samsung Now+ displays useful information such as the weather or a live home security camera feed without the TV even being turned on; Q Symphony maximizes immersive experiences by using AI sound technology to analyze consumers’ viewing spaces; and the newest version of the Design Samsung Website has an enhanced mobile experience and user-friendly interface.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.