CC Certification validates core security features of Samsung Knox, including kernel monitoring and phishing site blocking

Expansion of certification to monitors ensures a consistently secure environment

Dubai, UAE – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its security solution, Samsung Knox, has achieved Common Criteria (CC) certification for monitors, expanding the verified security it has maintained on smart TVs for a decade.

CC certification is a global standard used to assess the security integrity of products that need data protection, providing an international framework that consolidates various assessment criteria from different countries and facilitates mutual recognition. Since 2015, Samsung has consistently received CC certification for its new products to verify the reliability of its security technology, and with this latest achievement, it has become the first manufacturer to receive CC certification for both monitors and smart TVs.

“Connected displays have become central to how we work and live, making verified security essential,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung Knox now certified on both smart TVs and monitors, we're delivering that protection consistently across our products."

Samsung Knox protects users from cyber threats such as hacking, particularly in areas requiring robust security like AI home control, AI voice recognition and credit card transactions.

The CC certification emphasizes three key security features of Samsung Knox:

System Integrity Monitor (SIM): Provides real-time monitoring of the kernel to ensure system integrity.

Provides real-time monitoring of the kernel to ensure system integrity. Web Browser Security (WBS): Blocks phishing websites to safeguard users while browsing the internet.

Blocks phishing websites to safeguard users while browsing the internet. Unauthorized Execution Prevention (UEP): Validates digital signatures to prevent unauthorized actions.

Samsung Knox also ensures a strong security environment with its multi-layered architecture, which includes TrustZone, a hardware-based independent security layer; Knox Vault, a separate layer for sensitive data; and Knox Matrix, a security management layer for connected devices.[1]

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Knox Vault is supported on select Neo QLED 8K TVs and M9, M8 monitors; Knox Matrix is supported on all TVs and monitors from 2024 onward.