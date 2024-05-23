Dubai, UAE, Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced an extended warranty program for Gulf customers. The program offers an additional 2-year warranty on top of the existing 1-year manufacturer warranty for select Samsung home appliances.

Samsung's extended warranty program showcases its dedication to customer satisfaction and confidence in the durability of its home appliances. The additional two years of coverage guarantees optimal performance to customers to use their appliances with complete peace of mind. This extended warranty applies to Samsung's state-of-the-art products, such as the interactive Family Hub refrigerator, the personalized Bespoke washer and dryer, and the robust Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Series. These innovative products harness cutting-edge AI technology to simplify household chores and elevate the user experience, delivering both convenience and assurance.

To take advantage of this extended warranty, customers who have purchased eligible Samsung home appliances should register their products post-purchase using their personal details and the product serial number.

Burcin Arabul, Director of the Home Appliances Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services. The introduction of our 3-year warranty program in the GCC showcases our confidence in the durability and reliability of our home appliances. We are committed to offering our customers complete peace of mind when they choose Samsung for their household needs."

The 3-year warranty program builds upon Samsung's commitment to quality and durability. Last year, Samsung became the first electronic brand to offer a 20-year warranty on Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) compressors and motors in refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers, doubling the previous 10-year guarantee on DIT products.

For more information about the 3-year warranty program, including eligible products and registration details, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/home-appliances-extended-warranty/.

