Dubai, UAE — Samsung Gulf Electronics today welcomed the UAE’s creative community to its inaugural Galaxy Creators' Day as the company unveiled its latest flagship devices. The event was designed to explore the future of content creation with Samsung's new Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watches, and Galaxy Buds3 and showcase how Galaxy AI empowers the Gulf's creative talent to create and explore new artistic possibilities.

The event featured several notable content creators representing diverse fields such as tech, fashion, travel, and wellness who shared their experiences with the new Galaxy devices. The creators explored how the new line-up enhances their unique workflows, from Galaxy Z Fold6's expansive screen empowering on-the-go content creation, Galaxy Z Flip6's compact design enabling quick content capture with AI powered editing tools, and Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds3 enhanced fitness tracking capabilities and audio quality. Together, they demonstrated the capabilities of the new devices in delivering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to empower today's storytellers.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "Today marks a significant milestone as we launch our first Galaxy Creators' Day in the UAE. This event is more than just a product showcase – it's a celebration of the region's dynamic creative spirit. We've designed our new Galaxy line-up to be the ultimate toolkit for content creators, combining AI innovation with versatile form factors. Whether you're a filmmaker using the Galaxy Z Fold6's expansive screen for editing, a photographer leveraging AI for perfect shots with the Galaxy Z Flip6, or a fitness influencer tracking workouts with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, we're empowering creators to bring their visions to life in exciting new ways. This is just the beginning of our commitment to nurturing and amplifying local talent through technology."

Building on the success of Galaxy AI introduced earlier this year, Samsung is pushing the boundaries of mobile artificial intelligence with its versatile and flexible foldable devices. The new Galaxy Z Series leverages its unique form factors to enable innovative mobile experiences powered by AI, whether using the Galaxy Z Fold's large screen, the Galaxy Z Flip's FlexWindow, or the iconic FlexMode.

The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra take AI-enabled health and fitness to the next level. The Watch7 introduces features like an AGEs Index for monitoring biological aging and a dual-frequency GPS for precise location tracking. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, designed for extreme durability, operates at altitudes from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high, making it ideal for a wide range of activities.

Both watches are powered by Wear OS 5, offering advanced performance and power efficiency. They also feature enhanced sensors for more accurate health monitoring and a new 3nm processor for improved performance.

The Galaxy Buds3 brings AI-powered communication experiences, including real-time voice interpretation and intelligent sound optimization.

Availability and Launch offer

Samsung is offering attractive retail promotions for its new Galaxy lineup until August 31. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 from Samsung stores and retail partners will receive a complimentary package including Galaxy Buds2 Pro, a Travel Adapter, and a SmartTag2. Purchases of the Galaxy Watch Ultra will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro Those purchasing the Galaxy Watch7 will receive a 45W travel adapter.

Customers can also visit samsung.com to purchase these next-generation devices. Those purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 will receive a voucher worth AED 400. Additionally, those who purchase the Galaxy Watch Ultra will receive a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, while customers buying the Galaxy Watch 7 will receive a 45W travel adapter. These offers aim to provide additional value to customers and showcase the ecosystem of Samsung's latest devices working together seamlessly.

The new Galaxy line-up promises to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity powered by mobile AI and innovative hardware.

For more information about Samsung's latest Galaxy devices, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/

Model Price Galaxy Z Fold6 (1TB) AED 8,699 Galaxy Z Fold6 (512 GB) AED 7,699 Galaxy Z Fold6 (256 GB) AED 7,199 Galaxy Z Flip6 (512 GB) AED 4,799 Galaxy Z Flip6 (256 GB) AED 4,299 Galaxy Watch Ultra AED 2,499 Galaxy Watch7 44mm LTE AED 1,449 Galaxy Watch7 44mm BT AED 1,249 Galaxy Watch7 40mm LTE AED 1,349 Galaxy Watch7 40mm BT AED 1,149 Galaxy Buds3 AED 589

