Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced the global availability of the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds4 series. As Samsung’s third generation of AI phones, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 deliver the most intuitive and proactive Galaxy AI experiences yet, helping users accomplish more with fewer steps. Following Galaxy Unpacked, the newly launched Galaxy S26 series has generated exceptional early demand, with initial pre-order figures surpassing previous records and marking a double-digit increase. The premium Galaxy S26 Ultra has quickly become the standout model, selected by more than 70% of pre-order customers worldwide.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Where Innovation Leads

Galaxy S26 Ultra brings together Samsung’s most advanced innovation in a single device – powerful performance, an industry-leading camera system, enhanced intuitive Galaxy AI and the world’s first mobile phone with a built-in Privacy Display.

Privacy Display, which has drawn widespread praise since its unveiling, is a breakthrough in display technology that fundamentally changes how privacy can be protected on a phone at a pixel level. Designed for everyday situations, hardware and software are working as one to protect privacy without compromising everyday viewing experiences.

Built for all-day performance, Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers the most powerful performance on a Galaxy S series yet, powered by a customized mobile processor — Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy — with significant gains across the CPU, GPU and NPU to support faster, smoother experiences that keep up throughout the day.

Galaxy S26 Ultra also features Samsung’s most intuitive and user-friendly AI experience to date. Features like Now Nudge provide proactive and relevant context-aware suggestions, while Now Brief surfaces timely reminders for important events. A choice of agents also help users to complete tasks easier with a single button press or voice prompt.

Galaxy S26 Ultra builds on Samsung’s industry-leading camera system, seamlessly integrating capture, editing and sharing into one intuitive workflow. Nightography video, keeps footage vibrant even in low light, and Super Steady, which comes with a new horizontal lock option for greater stability, even during dynamic movement. Editing is just as easy and straight forward. With the upgraded Photo Assist, users can refine images and express their creativity by simply describing what they want in their own words, while Creative Studio empowers users to easily turn their ideas into polished visuals — from stickers and invitations to personalized wallpapers.

Galaxy Buds4 series: Superior Hi-Fi Sound with Computationally Designed Fit

Users can enhance the capabilities of the Galaxy S26 with the new Galaxy Buds4 series which integrated Samsung’s most advanced audio and wearability innovations together in one seamless experience. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 deliver superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability to achieve the best listening experience across the Galaxy Buds series to date. The Buds4 series establishes a new iconic blade design with an engraved pinch control and ultra-sleek ergonomic fit, achieved by analyzing hundreds of millions of global ear data points and running over 10,000 simulations to optimize for all-day wearability and comfort. Powerful hardware and software innovations on the Buds4 Pro such as a wider woofer and an enhanced Adaptive Equalizer and Active Noise Cancellation produce rich full-spectrum sound true to the original recording. With the integration of several AI agents and intuitive hands-free controls, the Buds4 series becomes a natural companion to Galaxy S26, extending everyday experiences beyond the phone.

Starting March 11, the Galaxy S26 series is available through carriers, retailers and Samsung.com. The Galaxy S26 series features a unified design language across all models, with shared color options including Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue alongside the Samsung.com-exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

The Galaxy Buds4 series is available in two models — Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 — with distinct colorways including White and Black with a refined matte finish — as well as an online-exclusive Pink Gold for Buds4 Pro.

For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage that protects the devices’ value, including fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty, and certified expert support available both at home and abroad.

For more information about the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePress.com and Samsung.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.