Amman, Jordan – This summer, Samsung Electronics MENA and FACES Beauty Middle East, the region’s pioneering beauty omni-retailer, are excited to announce a dynamic new partnership to launch an energetic summer campaign that celebrates the art of travel, beauty, and self-expression.

Faces Beauty Middle East, the go-to destination for beauty lovers across the region, known for offering the latest in fragrance, skincare, makeup, haircare, and home scents, promotes confidence and joy from within wherever you go—and with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Series, it enables every modern traveler to capture it with great camera capabilities, sleek device design and advanced AI features. Together, they inspire exploration and creativity for every bold traveler wherever they go.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared vision: to connect with young adventurers who thrive on exploration and embrace the intersection of style and technology. Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices—the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Edge—take center stage, showcasing their unparalleled ability to capture life’s most unforgettable moments. Complementing these flagship devices, the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring seamlessly integrate into the ecosystem, offering intuitive health tracking, real-time navigation, and smart connectivity for those who seek to stay connected and informed on their journeys. From sunny beaches to relaxing retreats, these devices are the ultimate companions for travelers who want to document their moments in stunning detail while staying empowered and inspired throughout their adventures.

Shot exclusively on the Galaxy S25 Series, the campaign brings this vision to life through vibrant storytelling. Each scene is a testament to the seamless blend of FACES’ summer beauty essentials and Samsung’s cutting-edge camera features. Generative Edit, powered by Galaxy AI, allows creators to refine their photos by moving objects, filling in blank spaces, or retouching images with precision, adding a layer of artistic flexibility. With its wide-angle and telephoto lenses, the Galaxy S25 Ultra captures everything from sweeping landscapes to intimate details, while Scene Optimizer automatically adjusts settings for optimal results in any environment—whether it’s a sunlit beach or a wellness lounge.

Whether it’s a candid shot of a sunrise or a perfectly curated beauty routine vlog, the Galaxy S25 Series ensures every moment is captured with precision and flair, making it the ultimate tool for travelers who demand excellence in every pixel.

Omar Saheb, Regional Vice President of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, expressed his pride in this partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Faces Beauty Middle East, a brand that celebrates confidence and modern beauty. The launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge perfectly aligns with our vision to connect with the young generation who value innovation and style. Together, we aim to inspire a sense of adventure and empowerment, redefining what it means to be beautiful and connected in today’s digital age.”

"The Beauty Trip" is an invitation to explore, create, and celebrate summer’s most beautiful moments. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or dreaming of distant shores, Samsung and FACES are here to make every summer journey unforgettable.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About FACES Beauty Middle East

FACES Beauty Middle East is the region’s leading beauty omni-retailer, offering the latest in fragrance, skincare, makeup, haircare, and home scents. Part of Chalhoub Group, FACES Beauty Middle East combines expert curation, immersive storytelling, and personalized services to deliver standout beauty experiences across stores and online. With over 85 stores in 10 countries, FACES continues to shape the regional beauty landscape through innovation, cultural relevance, and a deep emotional connection with its community. For more information, please visit faces.com.