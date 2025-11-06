SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, announced the launch of its new green hydrogen production solution, 'CompassH2-P', developed in collaboration with Nel Hydrogen. The unveiling took place on November 5 at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant expansion of SAMSUNG E&A’s technology portfolio in the clean energy sector.

This 'CompassH2-P' solution is the first 100MW proton exchange membrane (PEM)-based green hydrogen production solution of the industry, succeeding the alkaline water electrolysis (AEC)-based 'CompassH2-A' released in May of this year. It can produce high-pressure (30 barg) and high-purity (99.9995%) hydrogen. Furthermore, SAMSUNG E&A's innovative technology effectively positions the electrolyzer stack and balance of plant, and is able to reduce the footprint of an industrial plant.

With this launch, SAMSUNG E&A and Nel Hydrogen will offer both the world’s most efficient alkaline electrolysis solution and a PEM solution optimized for handling load fluctuations from renewable power, enabling them to provide customized solutions for customers and projects.

'Compass H2' is a green hydrogen production solution developed by SAMSUNG E&A in collaboration with the global electrolysis company Nel Hydrogen, providing all stages of plant construction, from pre-feasibility studies to EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and performance guarantee.

Together, they will deliver customized solutions tailored to each client’s specific needs and project conditions. The strength of CompassH2 lies in its comprehensive approach—extending beyond electrolysis equipment and plant construction to include integrated performance guarantee for the entire system. This wrap guarantee enhances project reliability and significantly improves bankability.

In addition, at this year’s ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025, SAMSUNG E&A showcased collaborative initiatives with global partners, including carbon capture technologies and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) solutions developed with GIDARA Energy, Johnson Matthey, and Honeywell UOP. ADIPEC also served as a valuable platform to explore new business opportunities and strengthen strategic partnerships for future growth.

SAMSUNG E&A is actively pursuing new eco-friendly energy transition businesses, including ammonia, SAF, LNG, and carbon capture. It has recently achieved tangible results, including winning a contract for a low-carbon ammonia plant in the US, a SAF plant in Malaysia, a biodegradable plastic plant in the UAE, a basic design contract for an eco-friendly LNG plant in Indonesia, and a conceptual design contract for LNG in North America.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A, said, “The launch of Compass H2-P is an important milestone in the mid- to long-term partnership between Nel Hydrogen and SAMSUNG E&A,” adding, “We plan to fully advance into the global hydrogen market based on our diverse portfolio.”

About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society, and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry, such as energy transition, oil-gas processing, refinery, petrochemical, environmental, industrial, and bio. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses in the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution businesses for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

