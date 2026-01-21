DUBAI, UAE – Samana Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal year 2025, marking the most successful year in the company’s history. The developer recorded a staggering AED 7.1 billion in gross sales, cementing its position as a dominant force in the Emirate's real estate sector.

This unprecedented performance represents a significant leap from previous benchmarks (AED 5.4 billion), driven by a robust demand for Samana’s resort-style living concept. This growth trajectory has propelled Samana Developers to become the 5th highest-selling off-plan developer in Dubai for 2025, according to data from property monitor and the annual Bayut report.

Strategic Expansion: 16 New Projects and Vertical Integration

2025 was a year of aggressive expansion and strategic consolidation for Samana Developers. The company successfully launched a total of 16 new projects across Dubai’s prime investment hubs, meeting the diverse needs of both residents and international investors.

In a move to guarantee uncompromised quality and timely delivery, Samana Developers fully actualized its vertical integration strategy in 2025. The company established its own in-house architectural arm, YORK Engineering Consultants L.L.C, and its dedicated in-house construction arm, Italtech Contracting LLC. By controlling the development lifecycle—from design engineering to construction execution—Samana ensures every unit meets an identical, high standard of excellence, giving investors absolute confidence in their assets.

Dubai’s Market Resilience and Global Appeal

The company’s record-breaking year mirrors the broader economic success of Dubai.

“The year 2025 has been a testament to the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has fostered an environment of unparalleled growth and trust,” said Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.

“The Dubai real estate market recorded a total transaction value of AED 917 billion in 2025, marking a 20% increase in value, alongside a massive 29% increase in total real estate investments reaching AED 680 billion. We are seeing a new wave of confidence, with 129,400 new investors entering the sector—23% of whom are residents planting roots in Dubai. This aligns perfectly with the 20% surge in total transaction volume, which hit 270,000 deals this year.”

Mr. Farooq continued, “At Samana, we leveraged this momentum by launching 16 projects and capturing the interest of the 14% increase in non-resident investors. By fortifying our structure with YORK Engineering and Italtech, we are not just selling homes; we are delivering a promise of quality and long-term value that keeps pace with Dubai’s global ascent.”

Innovation in Living: The ‘Flexible Home’

Reflecting the market's demand for adaptability, 2025 also saw the successful rollout of Samana’s ‘Flexible Homes’ concept. These innovative units feature reconfigurable layouts and smart integrations, allowing spaces to seamlessly adapt to the owner's evolving lifestyle needs—maximizing utility and ensuring the property remains future-proof.

Samana Developers: A Growing Global Portfolio

Established as an award-winning developer in Dubai, Samana Developers has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the Emirate’s top performers, known for its focus on superior craftsmanship and quality delivery. The company’s philosophy centers on designing high-yield, resort-inspired projects that feature state-of-the-art amenities and private pool balconies, blending true luxury with value-driven affordability.

The company’s diverse portfolio spans prime locations across Dubai, including high-demand areas like Arjan, Majan, Dubai Production City, and Dubai South. Beyond development, the company is committed to sustainability and smart living, with initiatives focused on integrating energy-efficient systems and 100% smart home technology across its developments.

