Dubai, UAE – Celebrating a series of remarkable milestones, Samana Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, today announced a truly monumental achievement: recording its best sales month since its foundation with AED 1.1 billion in June 2025. This record-breaking performance reflects the company's rapid growth and strong market position, culminating in its ranking as the 5th among top property developers in off-plan sales for the first half of this year.

This robust market performance is significantly bolstered by international buyers, with 86% of Samana Developers' sales attributed to foreign investors, highlighting Dubai's global appeal as a secure and high-growth investment destination. This surge in activity unfolds amidst a flourishing real estate market in Dubai. The residential sector witnessed strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, recording approximately 42,000 sales transactions valued at AED 114.4 billion. This represents a substantial year-on-year increase of 23.1% in volume and 29.6% in value.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, commented on these achievements: "June 2025 has been a truly historic month for Samana Developers, with AED 1.1 billion in sales marking our best performance to date. This exceptional achievement reflects a 40% growth in H1 sales year-over-year and proving the immense market demand for our diverse portfolio. We are proud to have launched 8 projects in H1, more than any other developer in Dubai this year, including our landmark Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab and the incredible 90-minute sell-out of Samana Hills South."

Beyond impressive sales figures and strategic expansion, Samana Developers is renowned for crafting properties that offer unparalleled lifestyles and operational advantages through thoughtful amenities and prime locations. Projects like Samana Hills South provide residents with over 30 resort-style amenities, including an outdoor cinema, wellness lounge, and aqua gym, ensuring a truly luxurious living experience.

"Our strategic expansion into commercial office spaces has also seen pioneering success, contributing to our rise as the No. 5 developer by Oqood at the end of H1. This strong performance is attributed to our innovative approach, robust sales channels, and the trust investors place in Samana Developers,” Mr Farooq emphasized.

Strategically positioned in key growth corridors like Dubai South, Majan, and Barari, Samana's developments offer residents and businesses exceptional connectivity. Their properties boast direct access to major arterial roads such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and are near critical hubs like Al Maktoum International Airport, Global Village, and major retail destinations, ensuring convenience and high potential for capital appreciation.

With a portfolio exceeding AED 17 billion and a 4.4% market share, Samana Developers clearly demonstrates a strong dedication to growth and innovation. The successful launch of an impressive 12 new projects in 2024, including their latest global launch of Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab, highlights their diversified offerings. Their strategically located properties appeal to both end-users and investors, providing compelling opportunities for capital appreciation and healthy rental yields.

-Ends-

About SAMANA Developers

SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai with growing international portfolio.

With a focus on creating sustainable and elegant living spaces, SAMANA Developers has seamlessly delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects climbing to the top seven highest off-plan sellers in 2024.

Known for their innovative designs, premium amenities, and prime locations, SAMANA Developers' projects have set new standards in the UAE real estate market. The company's dedication to excellence has earned them a reputation for delivering exceptional value and investment opportunities with more than 1,300 units handed over and 11,000 units under construction.

SAMANA has scooped multiple esteemed awards for pioneering concepts, innovative designs, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.samanadevelopers.com.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Al Sharu

Senior Manager PR & Media Relations

E: Mohammad.sharu@samana-group.com