Industry recognition and award wins reflect Salik's global leadership in Investor Relations

Milestone underscores Salik’s efforts to promote transparency and ongoing engagement with the investors’ community

Dubai, UAE: Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, has announced that it has won multiple prestigious awards at the annual Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) conference and Extel's formal ceremony, marking widespread recognition of its corporate performance, transparency, and engagement with the investment community. The milestone represents a significant step forward in investor relations (IR) for the Emirate of Dubai and Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

Following an independent vote by a community of investors and financial analysts from around the world, Salik won first place as “Leading Corporate for Investor Relations – Dubai” at the MEIRA conference held this year in Muscat, Oman. Salik was recognised in multiple award categories, including “Top 5 Best Investor Relations by CEO – Middle East”, “Top 5 Best Investor Relations by CFO – Middle East”, and won the award of “Best Investor Relations Professional – Dubai”.

Reflecting its efficient digital transformation strategy, the Salik 2024 Digital Annual Report earned a distinguished ranking among the “Top 10 Digital Annual Reports - Middle East” across all sectors.

Meanwhile, in the 2025 Extel Survey, Salik won the “Most Honoured Company in Emerging EMEA - Large Corporates” award. The accolade was presented during the official Extel Dinner & Ceremony in London following an independent professional assessment involving over 2,200 investment professionals for over 1,200 companies.

Driving Value

Commenting on the awards, Mr. Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: "These accolades and advanced rankings reflect our unwavering commitment to building a partnership rooted in transparency and trust with the investor community. Our approach is based on effective communication, innovative digital disclosure content, and an institutional model focused on providing accurate and timely information. Driven by Dubai's ambitious vision, we are keen to further deepen this approach, working collectively to enhance Salik's value to its shareholders, partners, and society as a whole.

"We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our investors and shareholders for their continued trust and support. Their active engagement in the independent voting process was key for Salik to claim these awards. Such trust firmly underpins our strong position in investor relations and is a key driver of our growth and commitment to transparency," Al Haddad added.

Comprehensive Strategy

These significant milestones are the result of Salik's integrated strategy, anchored on applying global best IR practices, fostering transparent channels of communication with institutional and individual investors, and connecting the company's operational and financial performance with clear, trackable and comparative messages and data. This is aimed at boosting market confidence, cementing Dubai's position as a leading financial market, and realising its broader vision for global excellence.

About Salik Company PJSC:

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company, in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilizing Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates exclusively all the toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. Salik was officially listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on September 29th, 2022. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.