Jacky Xu assumes role after more than 17 years within the SAIC Motor organization

Subsidiary MG Motor has enjoyed years of record growth, breaking into GCC top five of best-selling car manufacturers

Dubai, UAE: SAIC Motor has announced the appointment of Jacky Xu as Managing Director for its Middle East operations, effective 1 February, as Tom Lee transitions into retirement following a distinguished tenure leading the brand’s operations across the region.

The appointment marks a new chapter for the company as it builds on the strong foundations established under Lee’s leadership, which saw subsidiary MG Motor break into the GCC’s top five best-selling car brands and expand to 12 markets, and continues to advance its long-term growth strategy across the region.

Xu brings extensive automotive experience, in particular a strong background in brand development, commercial strategy, and regional market operations. Prior to taking on the role of Deputy General Manager for MG Motor Middle East in March 2024, Xu spent over 15 years working for SAIC Motor across a range of senior roles. Most recently, as Head of the President’s office at SAIC Motor International Division, he worked closely with the group’s senior leadership to shape and execute MG’s global overseas strategy, translating strategic direction into actionable plans across key international markets.

In his new role, he will have specific focus on overseeing MG Motor’s continued expansion across the Middle East, with a focus on strengthening dealer partnerships, enhancing the customer experience, and supporting the evolution of the brand’s product portfolio.

Commenting on his appointment, Jacky Xu said: “I am extremely honoured to take on this role in such a diverse and dynamic region. The Middle East is a strategically important market for the brand, and I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners as we continue to strengthen our presence and deliver the highest possible value to our customers.”

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 102 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.