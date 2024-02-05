Dubai – UAE - The MENA Fintech Association, the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce its new partnership with Sahm Capital Financial Company (previously known as VCFC), a leading brokerage firm licensed by Saudi Capital Market Authority (22251-25)

Founded in 2018, the MENA Fintech Association has earned recognition as one of the top 4 fintech bodies globally. With a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa, the association has been at the forefront of driving innovation and fostering collaboration in the fintech industry.

As a leading Fintech solution provider, Sahm Capital is committed to providing Saudi users with a seamless and tailored investing experience, making investing as simple as breathing. In December 2023, the company launched its all-in-one online trading app Sahm, a platform proprietary designed and developed specifically for investors in Saudi Arabia. The first of its kind in KSA, Sahm offers users the opportunity to trade in both Saudi and US markets within one app and provides a list of Shariah Compliant Stocks in the US market and a variety of US stock ETFs with Arabic themes.

Nameer Khan, Chairman MENA Fintech Association and Founder of FILS stated the following in regards to the partnership, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Sahm Capital, a company known for its forward-thinking approach and significant contributions to the financial industry. Together, we aim to harness our collective expertise to support fintech startups, encourage innovation, and further strengthen the fintech ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa.”

"We are honored to join the MENA Fintech Association," said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital. "We strongly believe that this partnership will accelerate our growth and expand our collective contribution to financial innovation in the MENA region."

The collaboration will see the MENA Fintech Association and Sahm Capital explore various avenues for joint initiatives, including investment opportunities, mentorship programs, and events aimed at fostering a thriving fintech ecosystem.

About MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION:

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not-for-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community, shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators, as well as regulators and policymakers. Plus, cross-border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations create a conducive Fintech ecosystem.

About Sahm Capital:

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital (previously known as VCFC) is a joint venture company of Valuable Capital Group Ltd and eWTP Arabia Capital. In October 2023, Sahm Capital received licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more details, visit https://www.alsahm.com

For more information, shoot us an email at marketing@mena-fintech.org