Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value.

Revenue for the quarter reached SAR 737.6 million, reflecting an increase of 8.3% compared to the previous quarter, supported by higher volumes and favourable seasonal demand. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached SAR 82.0 million, representing a 67% increase quarter-on-quarter, driven by improved sales performance and the absence of one-off impacts recorded in the prior period.

Performance in the first quarter was underpinned by continued momentum across key growth channels, including e-commerce, out-of-home, and exports, reflecting SADAFCO’s focus on strengthening its core business and expanding its market reach.

The company maintained its leadership across key categories, with market share positions of 50.8% in UHT milk, 52.1% in tomato paste, and 30.7% in ice cream.

Commenting on the results, Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, said: “Our first quarter 2026 performance reflects the strength of our strategy and disciplined execution across the business. Building on our solid 2025 foundation, we continue to accelerate growth across high-potential channels, reinforce our market leadership, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders .”

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and food products under the Saudia brand since 1976. SADAFCO is considered one of the leading companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream, and milk.

SADAFCO is headquartered in Jeddah and manages sales and distribution operations across 24 locations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company also has a presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and exports its products to selected markets in the Middle East and North Africa.