One of the world’s most celebrated Artist’s Sacha Jafri unveiled his collection of 30 Masterpieces, inspired by 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the 23rd March - the Collection includes an additional Artwork of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Leading Art Curator Marcus Schaefer brings to life his visionary custom built 12 metre x 12 metre steel labyrinth, ‘The Art Maze’, on one of the world’s most iconic and challenging locations

UNESCO celebrates the 50th anniversary of World Heritage Convention in 2022 under the theme ‘The Next 50’, inviting the world to imagine our relationship with and responsibility for heritage in the face of rising global challenges; this was Schaefer’s seed of inspiration for his vision

The unveiling on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad marks the launch of The Art Maze World Tour, which is set to travel to all four corners of the world in an epic journey, as part of UNESCO’s year-long, inclusive celebration of The Next 50

‘The Art Maze’ exhibition at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 12th to 18th September will be a key moment for the 50th World Heritage Anniversary, welcoming the general public during the highly popular European Heritage Day

Jafri was recently unveiled as the chosen Artist to place ‘The First Official Artwork on the Moon’ in a lunar landing partnership with NASA CLPS, due for launch later this year

DUBAI, UAE: ‘The Art Maze’, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled at a Press Conference on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on the 23rd March. The first exhibition night will welcome global art lovers and collectors, philanthropists, HNWI and the movers and shakers of Dubai.

The Press Conference was led by Sacha Jafri – Artist and Philanthropist, Marcus Schaefer – Art Visionary, Matilda Machimura – UNESCO Office of the Assistant Director-General for Culture, and Ermanno Zanini – Regional Vice President and General Manager Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

‘The Art Maze’, Schaefer’s 12 metre by 12 metre steel labyrinth, is home to 30 original Sacha Jafri Masterpieces inspired by UNESCO’s World Heritage which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and will be on show until 27th March. Jafri has also created an additional piece of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to commemorate the launch of ‘The Art Maze’ on its Helipad.

Schaefer and Jafri’s vision for ‘The Art Maze’ pays homage to the most outstanding natural and cultural places of our planet and will be a unique opportunity for people to learn about the 30 World Heritage Sites; the 30 sites were selected from a list of over 1,150 locations, and will be a looking glass into our past, present and future – The Next 50. Schaefer’s use of modern-day technology will bring ‘The Art Maze’ experience to wider audiences across the globe through VR & AR technology, which will be live during the World Tour.

‘The Art Maze’ launch on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad sees the beginning of ‘The Art Maze’ World Tour, which is set to travel to all four corners of the world over the next 24 months. A major milestone of the World Tour is the exhibition at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from the 12th to the 18th September, for which 20 additional paintings will be created by the Artist, totalling 50 paintings on display. UNESCO opens its door to the public once a year during the highly popular European Heritage Day (17th to 18th September). This year, community members will be invited to reimagine the World Heritage in The Next 50 through the Artist’s work, against the backdrop of the iconic UNESCO building.

‘The Art Maze’ will also travel to Nepal, a country the Artist feels a deep connection to. In a poignant gesture of Humanity, 10 Nepali nationals who worked on the installation of ‘The Art Maze’ in Dubai will be given a paid leave to spend time with their loved ones in Nepal, prior to working on the installation of ‘The Art Maze’ in Kathmandu.

Art Visionary Marcus Schaefer commented – “It is my honour and great pleasure to realize this project today with one of the world's leading Artists and Humanitarian artists, Sacha Jafri, as well as the world-renowned Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, to realize my vision of connecting people and educating them about our cultural heritage. With this heartfelt project, I want to raise awareness, especially in uncertain times with a global pandemic and political instabilities, to remind and honour all people about the beauty of our world, nature, man-made monuments.”

Global Artist Sacha Jafri comments – “My vision and inspiration for my Artworks for The Art Maze stems from the beauty, the spirit, the history and the anthropology of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Trying to depict the emotion of a culture, a building, a story, a vista, and most importantly, an energy, all inspired me to create this Collection which is so special, almost spiritual and otherworldly. It has been an honour for me to celebrate these sites as part of UNESCO’s 50th Anniversary of World Heritage.”

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone R. comments, “This ambitious project combining art, heritage, innovation and technology embodies the spirit of “The Next 50”, the theme of UNESCO World Heritage anniversary. We are delighted to mark the beginning of the anniversary World Tour in Dubai, and look forward to welcoming the 50 paintings to UNESCO Headquarters in September 2022.”

‘The Art Maze’ is the first art installation to be exhibited at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s famous helipad. Suspended 212 meters above sea level, the helipad at the iconic hotel has been the location for some of Dubai’s most awe-inspiring and memorable events, sporting feats and cultural moments. The expert team at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah have worked closely alongside Jafri and Schaefer to bring their vision to life and create this unique experience.

Ermanno Zanini, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah comments, “Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is one of the jewels in Dubai’s crown, an icon of a modern city and a catalyst for its transformation. One of the most recognisable structures in the world, the building itself is a work of art and a symbol of innovation and design”. He added: “I truly believe that art enriches the soul and can create transformational and intimate experiences – the essence of everything Burj Al Arab Jumeirah stands for. Through our collaboration with Schaefer and Jafri – in celebration of 50 years of UNESCO World Heritage Sites – we are giving our guests the chance to be part of the captivating history of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and discover a one-of-a-kind exhibition in a truly unique setting.”

The launch of ‘The Art Maze’ marks the next step in Jafri’s journey towards a new vision of hope for Planet Earth entitled ‘We Rise Together’, which follows his record-breaking achievement with the ‘The Journey of Humanity’. Jafri has been recognized for his humanitarian work as he has raised over $140 million for charitable causes, including the United Nations.

Sacha Jafri’s original Artworks will be released for sale, alongside Artist Edition and Limited Edition Prints at https://collection.theartmaze.com/. Part of the proceeds will be donated to UNESCO for the protection and promotion of the World Heritage.

About Jumeirah Group

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Belgravia at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers and French Riveria, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence alongside the group’s Michelin stared Shang High, L’Olivo and Il Riccio restaurants.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.