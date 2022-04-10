Within the framework of its strategy aimed at qualifying national talent and developing the financial sector in the Kingdom, the Saudi British Bank (SABB) organized the "Enterprise Risk Leadership Program" in Riyadh, in cooperation with HSBC Group and Cambridge University, for the first time outside of London and Hong Kong, to promote a culture of risk management and benefit from the best global experience and expertise in this field.

On the occasion of the program's completion, the bank held a celebration and certified a group of employees with the finest international practices to face institutional risks. The graduates were honored in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Fahad Al-Shathri, Deputy Governor of the Saudi Central Bank for Supervision, and senior SABB officials led by the Managing Director, Mr. Tony Cripps.

"We applaud SABB for organizing this first-of-its-kind risk management program, which contributes to developing national competencies and supporting the national direction to develop the financial sector and achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030," Dr. Fahad Al-Shathri said on the occasion. I'd like to emphasize that training financial sector employees in risk management and raising the level of awareness among senior leaders in this sector is of particular importance to the Saudi Central Bank, and hosting such a global program demonstrates the Kingdom's significance and the opportunities it provides to its citizens and foreign investors. "

He added that it is "critical for banks to recognize the risks associated with the new current reality in order to provide an effective and suitable governance structure to manage those risks." We are delighted to see SABB providing such opportunities to its employees with the goal of growing national competence and capacities. We look forward to SABB continuing to play a leadership role in providing banking training courses and awareness initiatives.”

"The organization of this program stems from our dedication to social, environmental, and governmental sustainability, which is one of the primary pillars of our SABB strategy," said Mr. Tony Cripps. Given that the notion of enterprise risk management is now more important than ever for the success of any organization, we were eager to take the initiative to enhance the Kingdom's business sector, bring successful global experience in this field, and continue to play a pivotal role in developing the financial sector and supporting the principles of sustainable development. "

SABB is committed to delivering Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives and building its strategic partnerships to support projects aimed at achieving sustainable development, the financial sector development program, and digital transformation.

