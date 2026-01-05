Abu Dhabi, UAE: At an exclusive gathering held at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal in the presence of senior government representatives and private sector leaders, Saal.ai, a prominent UAE leader in AI cognitive solutions, and Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced a strategic collaboration on SovereignGPT, a next-generation Agentic AI platform purpose-built for the region’s most security-focused organizations.

Engineered in the UAE by Saal.ai and powered by Nutanix’s globally trusted hybrid multicloud infrastructure, the platform introduces fully sovereign, on-premise Generative AI that helps ensure data never leaves the organization’s environment, whether operating on hyperconverged, hybrid, or cloud infrastructure.

SovereignGPT gives governments, and large enterprises a fully sovereign AI platform that turns all types of data into actionable insights while staying entirely within their own infrastructure. Its advanced Agentic AI can reason and act autonomously across enterprise systems, enabling faster, smarter decisions. Built on the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure solution, it meets strict government-grade security requirements and delivers the resilience, scalability, and high availability needed for mission-critical environments.

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai, stated: “SovereignGPT embodies our vision of building AI that empowers nations and enterprises to unlock the full value of their data without compromising sovereignty or security. Together with Nutanix, we are delivering an intelligent, autonomous platform built in the UAE, for the region, enabling organizations to make faster decisions, break down data silos, and accelerate digital transformation with complete trust.”

Raif Abou Diab, Sales Director, South Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa, at Nutanix, commented: “Our collaboration with Saal.ai brings together world-class hybrid cloud infrastructure and advanced regional AI expertise to deliver secure, on-premise Generative AI at scale. With SovereignGPT, organizations across the Middle East can deploy high-performance AI directly where their data resides ensuring resilience, compliance, and the freedom to innovate without constraints.”

SovereignGPT represents one of the region’s first fully integrated, AI-in-a-Box certified architectures. It unifies compute, storage, security, and advanced AI capabilities within a single platform, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation, eliminate data silos, enhance operational and supply chain performance, and activate AI-ready data foundations all without moving sensitive information outside their infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, Saal.ai and Nutanix aim to set a new benchmark for trustworthy, scalable, sovereign artificial intelligence across the Middle East.

About Saal.ai:

Saal.ai is a prominent leader in AI-cognitive solutions, helping businesses across various industries improve operational efficiency and drive innovation.

With a suite of UAE-developed products and platforms—including DigiXT, Academy X, Dataprism360, and Market Hub—SAAL offers tailored solutions designed to drive digital transformation in sectors like defence, healthcare, oil and gas, smart cities, and education.

Saal.ai, a part of the Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to help organisations streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and create more meaningful, compassionate futures for all.

For more information, please visit: https://saal.ai/

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 29,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.