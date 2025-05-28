Abu Dhabi, UAE – Saal.ai, a cognitive technology company wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), and a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data innovation, has announced a strategic collaboration with Intertec Systems, a regionally recognized digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions provider, to jointly deliver cutting-edge AI and Big Data use cases across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

At the core of this partnership is DigiXT – a Made-in-UAE Big Data platform developed by Saal.ai. Designed to meet the strategic needs of governments and enterprises in the region, DigiXT empowers clients to extract actionable insights from complex and large-scale data ecosystems while retaining full data sovereignty and operational control.

What makes DigiXT uniquely valuable is its flexible deployment capability—it can be implemented both on-premises and on the cloud, giving organizations the confidence to align their digital initiatives with their specific security, compliance, and performance requirements. This level of control ensures that customers benefit from a powerful, scalable, and secure data foundation without compromising on regulatory expectations.

The partnership leverages Saal.ai’s deep domain expertise in AI, machine learning, and data engineering, and combines it with Intertec Systems’ strong regional presence, digital & cloud capabilities, and delivery excellence. Founded in 1991, Intertec Systems brings over three decades of success across sectors including public sector, healthcare, utilities, financial services, and enterprises.

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai said: "With DigiXT, we’re not just delivering technology—we’re enabling digital independence for the region. Intertec’s strong local credibility and execution strength make them the ideal partner to scale this impact across the GCC."

For his part, Naresh Kothari, Managing Director, Intertec Systems added: "This partnership with Saal.ai is a powerful step forward in delivering regionally developed, secure, and intelligent platforms. With digiXT, we aim to help our clients transform faster, smarter, and with greater control."

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to building future-ready digital capabilities, promoting regional innovation, and advancing data-driven transformation underpinned by strategic autonomy and technological excellence.

About Saal.ai:

Saal.ai, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), is a prominent leader in AI-cognitive solutions, helping businesses across various industries improve operational efficiency and drive innovation.

With a suite of UAE-developed products and platforms—including DigiXT, Academy X, Dataprism360, and Market Hub—SAAL offers tailored solutions designed to drive digital transformation in sectors like defence, healthcare, oil and gas, smart cities and education.

With a vision to unlock exponential growth and improve lives, SAAL.ai is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to help organizations streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and create more meaningful, compassionate futures for all.

About Intertec Systems:

Intertec Systems is empowering organizations to reimagine business outcomes through innovation, transformation, and trusted partnerships. Since 1991, Intertec Systems has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technology services and digital solutions across the Middle East and India. Specializing in digitalization, cloud, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial Intelligence, asset performance, business applications, and managed services, we enable businesses to achieve strategic goals and unlock new possibilities.

With multi-country delivery centres, over 50 technology alliances, and expertise spanning diverse industries—including the public sector, healthcare, banking, insurance, utilities, and enterprises—we ensure impactful, industry-specific outcomes. Driven by high employee engagement, mature processes, and strong corporate governance, our 90% client satisfaction score reflects our commitment to excellence.