Saab, a leading defence and security company in the UAE, is showcasing its innovative Integrated Air Traffic Control Suite at the Airport Show 2022 in Dubai. Saab’s I-ATS is a next-generation solution that builds on widely deployed ATC automation products. I-ATS is a flexible and scalable platform that provides tower and approach controllers with a comprehensive integrated set of tools to safely and efficiently manage traffic flow.

Commenting on the company’s paticipation at the show, David A. Shomar, VP Civil Security, MENA operations at Saab, said: “We are delighted to showcase our ATM suite offering to our UAE and regional customers at the renowned Airport Show in Dubai. In particular, the Saab integrated controller working positions offer a streamlined vision and ease of use enabling controllers to manage the airspace environment more proficiently.”

“Our digital tower technology is another advanced feature that complements air traffic management when used in a Contingency Center assuring continued safe operations,” added Shomar.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 18,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems.

Saab is established in the United Arab Emirates where it partners with the UAE government and academia to grow a high-tech defence and security industry. The company develops world-class solutions, for national needs as well as for the global market.