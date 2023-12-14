Expanding its physical presence and its audience reach, RT Arabic has demonstrated further commitment to the MENA region through the opening of its new Bureau in Algeria and the activation of a large-scale promotional campaign across multiple markets.

New Bureau: With its official opening of a new regional office in Algeria, RT Arabic is also launching two new programs: Studio Algeria, the fifth program in a series of political talk shows from world capitals, and Bridges to the East, a new program about the relations between Russia and the Arab world.

The Studio Algeria program is the fifth in RT Arabic’s series of talk shows from the world capitals of Cairo, Beirut, Washington and Paris. Yasmine Moussous, the show’s host and RT Arabic’s bureau chief in Algeria, discusses important news and events with local politicians and experts. The first episode’s guest was former Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Belkhadem.

“Our aim is to get more in touch with our audiences, to expand the scope of our cooperation with Algeria, and provide extensive coverage of the developments across the African region. From our office in Algeria, we will now share with our audience the Algerian perspective on current events”, said Maya Manna, the head of RT Arabic.

The other new program on RT Arabic, Bridges to the East, is dedicated to Russia’s cooperation with the Arab world in the economic, political, cultural, military and other areas. Politicians, experts, businessmen, Russian language teachers, musicians and ordinary people talk on the show about what Russia means to them and what connects them to the country.

The program will be available in both Arabic and Russian. The first episode, dedicated to Algeria, features interviews with the country’s president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

New Advertising Campaign: Targeting audiences across the region, with activations across KSA, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Libya the latest iteration of RT Arabic’s advertising campaign has landed in the UAE. Calling on audiences to seek out the truth in news the major new advertising campaign takes place across digital, radio and out-of-home platforms.

Timed to appeal not only to domestic audiences but also a broad international community visiting Dubai during COP 28, the campaign boldly states: ‘THEY try to silence our voice. YOU seek out the truth. WE meet at RT ARABIC’. It aims to re-energize the conversation around RT’s core editorial principle “Question More” and amplify the importance of having access to news as the right of all.

“Access to news is the right of all. RT’s editorial line is embodied by its motto, Question More. We don’t dictate to our audience whom to believe. We give you the facts — you make the choice. This principle is what lies at the heart of the RT Arabic 2023 campaign. We want our audience to know that no matter what, RT Arabic will keep working for you,” commented RT Arabic Editor-in-Chief Maya Manna.

“Over the years mainstream western voices sought to shut-down RT’s access to platforms, and shut us out of conversations, including on social media and TV broadcasting platforms in Arabic. In doing so, they are not just trying to silence us, they are infringing upon our viewers’ and readers’ right of access to information,” she continued.

RT journalists work tirelessly to bring audiences breaking news, vital stories and local and global voices alike, 24 hours a day. RT Arabic covers pressing regional and world events from an alternative point of view and through this new campaign it hopes that audiences will feel inspired to join the conversation, seek out the truth, and continue to question more.

Since its launch in 2007, RT Arabic channel has become a trusted news source for millions of people throughout the Arabic-speaking world, covering stories often overlooked by the mainstream Western media and providing diverse perspectives on current affairs. It also acquaints international audiences with a Russian viewpoint on major global events.

The campaign will run until the end of 2023. Find out more about this campaign at https://questionmore.rtarabic.com/ and https://www.rt.com/rt-promo-2022-en/#RTArabic2023 , and for local, regional and world news in Arabic go to https://arabic.rt.com/ .