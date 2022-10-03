Dubai, UAE: Rozella Real Estate announced earlier today that it is hosting a real estate event in Luxembourg in collaboration with Sobha Realty. This first-of-its-kind event will introduce Dubai’s real estate investment opportunities to the European Market.

The landmark event named ‘Giants’ will take place on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of October 2022 and will serve as the opening of a bridge allowing for the exchange of both investments and culture between Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The event's opening speech will be delivered by Mr. Mohammed Mohammad Hamza.

The event will be graced by the European Parliament: Thierry Mariani, Député européen: Gilbert Collard, Laetitia De Caritat Laffite: Founder Laffite Automotive Group, Cheick Keita: President of OPND, President of Observatory of Digital and President of O.B.A (Open Business Africa) and B.O.I (Bridge of Innovation) CIDIGA.

Mr. Mohammed Hamza, CEO of Rozella Real Estate, stated that “This event will potentially build a bridge between Europe and the United Arab Emirates, encouraging the exchange of investments and culture. We will provide knowledge, backed by data, about the huge growth that is happening in the region, showing how profitable it can be for investors. We are proud and delighted to engage in this huge project with more than 150 investors involved alongside the Arab Belgian Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce (ABLCC). We aim to bring investors, banks, the Chamber of Commerce, and all the subsidiaries under one roof, providing unlimited networking, collaboration, and growth opportunities.”

Established in 2016 to manage private investors’ portfolios by Mr. Mohammed Hamza, Rozella takes pride in its innovative method of providing limitless real estate services to serve its clients and always minimize risk. Rozella provides three business models that guarantee maximum success for its clients.

Rozella has become one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai. Prior to Rozella, Mr. Hamza worked as a sales director for leading developer DAMAC Properties and has built strong relationships with the region’s major developers which benefit clients.

Rozella has a strong footprint in Downtown Dubai, the Marina, the Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by Mr. PNC Menon, Sobha Realty has grown into one of the largest and most trusted names in real estate. Sobha is one of the leading luxurious developers in the region, its unique way of designing and excellent finishing make its value in today’s market.