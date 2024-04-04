ROSHN will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence technologies​ in a range of areas, including geospatial analytics.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has signed an agreement with Google Cloud that seeks to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how it uses and benefits from data analysis.

The collaboration will see Saudi Arabia's leading real estate developer modernize its data architecture as part of ROSHN's commitment to a data-driven decision-making approach, to leverage data in the aim of creating smarter, more sustainable communities, aligning with its broader digital transformation goals and Saudi Vision 2030.

“At ROSHN, we see technology as an enabler that can not only improve but transform everything we do for the benefit of our stakeholders, be they our employees, partners, or our residents. We will explore how we can leverage Google Cloud to optimize our data architecture, and update data and services in real time through scalable, secure technologies,” said Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, ROSHN Group.

-Ends-

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa