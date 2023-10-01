SEDRA 3 will eventually add another 3,438 homes and an array of new health, education, leisure, sporting and entertainment options to ROSHN’s landmark, 20 million square metre residential development

Spread over 1.8 million square kilometres, SEDRA 3 offers direct access to ROSHN Front and facilities across the community

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-powered giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, today announced the opening of sales for the latest phase of SEDRA, the Group’s flagship integrated community development in Riyadh. SEDRA Phase 3 will add 3,438 more homes to ROSHN’s first integrated development, with 1,904 units for sale in this initial sales tranche.

“It fills us with immense pride to witness the pace, precision, and profound societal impact we are achieving as we introduce our innovative living standards to Saudi Arabia. Launching sales for SEDRA 3 builds on the momentum established by the trailblazing success of delivering SEDRA's inaugural phase a remarkable two years ahead of the projected timeline. This significant milestone reaffirms our unwavering dedication to elevate living standards across the Kingdom, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Recognizing the soaring demand for SEDRA, we are thrilled to expand our offerings, inviting more citizens to enrich their lives within the vibrant ROSHN community,” expressed David Grover, GCEO of ROSHN Group.

Prospective residents in SEDRA 3 will be able to choose between eight floorplans and eleven facades, available in single- or multi-family configurations and ranging from charming 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses and duplexes to spacious 4- and 5- bedroom villas, meaning there is a perfect home for every family.

ROSHN’s key principle of sustainability permeates every aspect of its developments. SEDRA features ROSHN’s state-of-the-art insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and efficient air-conditioning systems that allow energy savings, with advanced plumbing fixtures and techniques to enable water usage savings. With 12% of SEDRA’s total area dedicated to open and green spaces, residents can enjoy SEDRA’s natural features including a wadi and acacia forest.

SEDRA is plugged into the vibrant north of Riyadh, and is accessible directly via Kaden Road, with Metro Stations F2 and A7 nearby and important landmarks like the SAR railway station, Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport in close proximity. Its location offers direct access to ROSHN Front’s shopping, leisure and business areas, providing its residents with a seamlessly integrated ‘live, work, play’ lifestyle.

SEDRA is being developed in eight phases and will add more than 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock, constructed over 20 million square meters of neighbourhoods. As with all ROSHN developments, both nature and local heritage are incorporated at the master planning stage: SEDRA’s facades and streetscapes reflect local architectural heritage, which blends tradition and modernity, and the community is built around natural features that include a wadi and an acacia forest.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa