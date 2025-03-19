Abu Dhabi, UAE - Rosewood Hotel Group has been awarded the prestigious Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification, including key properties in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, an accredited GSTC certification body, applies to 47 properties across Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts, and Carlyle & Co. With GSTC certification, Rosewood Hotel Group solidifies its role as a leader in sustainable hospitality, ensuring its properties, including Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Jeddah, meet the highest environmental and social standards.

The certification verified that the Group’s operational standards and guest experiences align with four key GSTC Criteria: effective sustainable management, social and economic benefits for local communities, preservation of cultural heritage, and environmental responsibility. A key differentiator of the Group’s ethos is its commitment that sustainability and social impact initiatives are not mandates but core pillars, in which each property embraces every detail — from eco-conscious culinary creations and educational guest programming to sustainable design elements alongside those that celebrate local heritage and artistry, to partnerships that uplift local livelihoods.

Mehvesh Mumtaz Ahmed, Vice President of Impact and Sustainability at Rosewood Hotel Group said “At Rosewood, we endeavor to create experiences that are exciting and meaningful, and elevated yet responsible. The GSTC certification is a welcome endorsement that we are affixing this enrichment lens on every part of our business, from hiring, supply chain, and partnerships to procurement, design and more.”

“We extend our congratulations to Rosewood Hotel Group on achieving GSTC certification at a group-wide level, and particularly, twelve certified properties of their portfolio are among the first in their respective countries to receive GSTC-Accredited Certification, the highest level of assurance of credible validation of hotel sustainability claims,” said Randy Durband, CEO of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. “We hope Rosewood Hotel Group’s achievement will serve as an inspiration for others to embrace and prioritize sustainability with rigorous and credible external verification.”

The GSTC certification is a result of efforts steered by Rosewood Impacts, the group’s roadmap for delivering positive impact on all its communities and our shared planet, which reflects the Group’s ambition to become a purpose-led organization. This year, Rosewood Impacts will continue to empower Rosewood’s community and ecosystems towards a more sustainable future by launching a group-wide carbon-neutrality journey, welcoming five additional properties as Impact Trailblazers, and rolling out more business-with-purpose restaurants at select properties.

The term “GSTC-Certified” is shorthand for “certified by a Certification Body that is GSTC-Accredited”.

A full list of GSTC-certified properties of the Group is as below:

**Properties of the Group are among the first in their respective countries to receive GSTC certification.

Carlyle & Co. Hong Kong Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort** New World Beijing Hotel New World Dalian Hotel New World Guangzhou New World Langfang Hotel New World Makati Hotel New World Millennium Hong Kong Hotel New World Phu Quoc Resort New World Qingyuan Hotel New World Saigon Hotel New World Shenyang Hotel New World Wuhan Hotel Rosewood Abu Dhabi Rosewood Baha Mar** Rosewood Bangkok Rosewood Beijing Rosewood Bermuda** Rosewood Cape Kidnappers** Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco Rosewood Guangzhou Rosewood Hong Kong Rosewood Hotel Georgia** Rosewood Inn of Anasazi Rosewood Jeddah Rosewood Kauri Cliffs** Rosewood Kona Village Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth** Rosewood Little Dix Bay** Rosewood London Rosewood Luang Prabang** Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Rosewood Matakauri** Rosewood Mayakoba** Rosewood Miramar Beach Rosewood Munich Rosewood Phnom Penh Rosewood Phuket Rosewood San Miguel de Allende** Rosewood Sand Hill Rosewood Sanya Rosewood Sao Paulo Rosewood Vienna Rosewood Villa Magna Rosewood Washington, D.C. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

About Rosewood Hotel Group

Rosewood Hotel Group, privately owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, is one of the world’s leading global lifestyle and hospitality management groups. It encompasses four brands: ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®; upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts; Asaya, an integrated well-being concept; and Carlyle & Co., a modern and progressive private members club. Its combined hotel portfolio consists of 54 properties in 24 countries with more than 30 new properties currently under development.

About Rosewood Impacts:

Rosewood Impacts is a groupwide roadmap that propels Rosewood Hotel Group towards creating a future where people and place enrich one another. Built on two key pillars—Rosewood Empowers and Rosewood Sustains—it defines our commitment to empowering people across the Group's entire ecosystem through equal access to opportunity and to a sustainability approach that puts circular hospitality at the core of the business.

About GSTC Certification

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council® (GSTC®) establishes and manages global sustainable standards, known as the GSTC Criteria. There are four sets: Destination Criteria for public policy-makers and destination managers, Industry Criteria for Hotels and Tour Operators, MICE Criteria for Venues, Event Organizers, and Events & Exhibitions, and Attraction Criteria for tourist attractions such as theme parks, museums, and national parks. These are the guiding principles and minimum requirements that any tourism business or destination should aspire to reach in order to protect and sustain the world’s natural and cultural resources while ensuring tourism meets its potential as a tool for conservation and poverty alleviation.

The GSTC Criteria form the foundation for GSTC’s assurance role for Certification Bodies that certify hotels/accommodations, tour operators, and destinations as having sustainable policies and practices in place. GSTC does not directly certify any products or services, but provides accreditation to those that do.