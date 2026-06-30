Milan – Roberto Cavalli is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive multi year licensing agreement with RAK Ceramics, one of the world's leading ceramics lifestyle solution providers, for the development, manufacturing and distribution of Roberto Cavalli branded ceramic tiles, sanitaryware and faucets.

Under the terms of the agreement, RAK Ceramics will create and distribute Roberto Cavalli collections across a strategic territory that includes the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Morocco and India.

The partnership brings together Roberto Cavalli's distinctive aesthetic vision and heritage of Italian luxury with RAK Ceramics' global manufacturing expertise, innovation capabilities and extensive distribution network. The collaboration aims to introduce a new generation of premium interior solutions that combine exceptional craftsmanship, sophisticated design and contemporary luxury living.

The collections will be distributed through RAK Ceramics' directly operated retail network as well as through the development of its wholesale channel across the licensed territories.

The first official unveiling of the Roberto Cavalli collections developed under the partnership will take place at Cersaie 2026 in Bologna, the world's leading international exhibition for ceramic surfaces and bathroom furnishings, in September 2026. Ahead of the global launch in September, selected RAK Ceramics flagship showrooms in the United Arab Emirates will host an exclusive product preview.

A second major presentation will follow during Dubai Design Week in November 2026, providing a dedicated showcase for customers and industry professionals across the licensed markets.

Mr. Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, commented: "Our collaboration with Roberto Cavalli is a proud and defining moment for RAK Ceramics. Roberto Cavalli's iconic design language and deep Italian heritage, combined with our world-class manufacturing excellence, global reach and culture of innovation create a proposition that is truly distinctive in the luxury living space.”

RAK Ceramics and Roberto Cavalli’s shared vision of exceptional craftsmanship, bold design and uncompromising quality is reflected in every collection. The partnership sets a new benchmark for premium interiors, offering homeowners, architects and designers an experience that seamlessly unites the timeless allure of Italian luxury with the scale, precision and reliability defined by RAK Ceramics, globally.

This agreement further strengthens Roberto Cavalli's lifestyle and home strategy, expanding the brand's presence within the luxury interiors sector through partnerships with industry leading operators who share the Maison's commitment to creativity, excellence and innovation.

About Roberto Cavalli

Founded in 1970, Roberto Cavalli is a leading Italian brand in fashion, accessories and luxury lifestyle. Defined by a glamorous contemporary aesthetic, the brand is the quintessential expression of Italian excellence, craftsmanship and its Mediterranean origins. The Roberto Cavalli portfolio is positioned within the luxury segment and includes the Home, Junior, Eyewear, Perfumes, Watches and Just Cavalli collections.

For more information, visit www.robertocavalli.com

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Australia. RAK Ceramics is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

For more information, visit www.rakceramics.com

For media inquiries contact:

Roberto Cavalli Press Office

Salvatore Caliendo – s.caliendo@robertocavalli.com

Giada Montano – g.montano@robertocavalli.com

RAK Ceramics

Sufiya Sheikh - Sufiya.sheikh@rakceramics.com