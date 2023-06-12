Boeing 7879 Dreamliner is the first of Riyadh Air’s two liveries to be revealed.

Aircraft livery design and colors reflects Saudi warmth and hospitality in a fresh, modern design.

RIYADH, SAUDIA ARABIA: A new chapter in air travel is taking the skies with the world class, digitally native airline “Riyadh Air”. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner painted aircraft with the modern and striking livery was revealed in Riyadh at King Khaled International Airport on June 12th marking a national celebration of the new carrier. The historical moment and ceremony were attended by highnesses, excellencies and official dignitaries.

The aircraft flew on low altitude over several notable landmarks in the Riyadh skyline, including KAFD, Boulevard city and some of the iconic main towers, thrilling residents with a glimpse of their new airline while sharing the pride of seeing the new national carrier in the Kingdom. The aircraft will then make its public debut on June 19th at the 54th Paris Air Show as part of Riyadh Air’s first appearance to global audiences.

The new airline will elevate the way the world travels with a new level of guest experience and technology that will pioneer the future of the travel industry. The brand identity of Riyadh Air reflects the modern and forward-thinking theme from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is inspired by the warmth and hospitality of the Kingdom and the vibrant lavender colors that carpet the desert in the spring, the beautiful livery is one of a series which will continue to push boundaries in aviation. It has been designed to incorporate visual references to the Kingdom and the city which include the sweeping curves of Arabic script with the global campaign tagline ‘The Future Takes Flight’.

Riyadh Air will build connectivity from the capital city to over 100 destinations around the world due to its convenient location with over 60 per cent of the world’s population within eight hours flying time. The airline aims to be significantly innovative in providing travel services in the sector, while being instrumental in delivering the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strategy by leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic location connecting the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

Earlier this month, the new airline announced at the 79th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), that it had obtained “RX” as the airline designator code. This foreshadows Riyadh Airs’ aims to provide digital, innovative and state-of-the-art technologies for seamless guest experiences.

Riyadh Air aims to facilitate 100 million visits to Saudi Arabia by 2030 by welcoming travellers from around the world- tourists, business traffic and major events around the Kingdom. The establishment of Riyadh Air is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors that can help drive the diversification of the local economy, adding USD20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan, enabling a more financially resilient aviation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, supporting the industry’s global competitiveness in line with Vision 2030.

-Ends-

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircrafts with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com - and for any media inquiries please contact us at: media@riyadhair.com