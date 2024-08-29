This collaboration aims to enhance the payment experience for Riyadh Air's guests, offering secure and efficient transactions. The partnership will provide tangible benefits for guests including card acceptance, alternative payment methods, and industry-leading features.

For more detailed information, kindly find the full press release attached. The visuals and other assets can be retrieved from the following link: Riyadh Air (RX) - Media Hub: Riyadh Air (RX) - Media Hub

If you have any questions, queries or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact us.

ABOUT RIYADH AIR

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com

Riyadh Air | Transforming the future of travel

Riyadh Air welcomes you to the future of air travel. As the Kingdom’s new national airline, we will connect the world to the wonders of Saudi Arabia.