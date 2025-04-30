Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is celebrating summer holidays with an exciting promotion of a 15 percent discount on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi.

The promotion applies to bookings for travel between 1 May and 30 June 2025, providing travellers with the opportunity to experience a variety of vibrant and culturally rich destinations at even more affordable rates. The discounted fares are now available for booking through wizzair.com and the Wizz Air mobile application.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, stated: "At Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, we are committed to offering affordable, high-quality travel options that enable more people to explore new destinations and create lasting memories. Our 15 percent summer discount underscores our dedication to providing exceptional value to our customers while supporting the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as a leading travel hub. We look forward to welcoming more travellers on board and delivering outstanding experiences across our diverse network."

Travellers are encouraged to secure their bookings promptly to take advantage of this limited time offer and explore the world with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

* This promotion applies on bookings made from 1 May to 30 June 2025 from 00.00 till 23.59 CEST (“Promotional period”). The 15% discount applies to selected flights. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. *

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 230 –Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024.Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

